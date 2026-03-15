LSU Women's Golf Heads To Austin For Betsy Rawls Invitational

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team travels to Austin, Texas Monday for a two-day, 54-hole event at the University of Texas Golf Club, the Betsy Rawls Invitational.

Monday is a 36-hole day for the 16 teams in the field over the par 72, 6,473-yard venue.

The Tournament is named for the outstanding LPGA golfer who won eight major championships (highlighted by four U.S. Women’s Open titles) and 55 LPGA Tour career events. She was a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The native of Spartanburg, South Carolina enrolled in North Texas Agricultural College (now UT-Arlington) in 1946 as a physics major. The following year Rawls transferred to the University of Texas at Austin, where she graduated from with a degree in physics in 1950.

Rawls passed away at the age of 95 in 2023.

Besides host Texas, ranked No. 7 in the Scoreboard by Clippd rankings, and No. 33 LSU, the rest of the field includes: No. 9 Arkansas, Boise State, BYU, Chattanooga, Harvard, Houston Christian, Incarnate Word, No. 31 Oklahoma, No. 47 Oregon State, No. 10 Pepperdine, Sam Houston State, No. 42 TCU, Troy and UTSA.

LSU’s lineup will include sophomores Francesca Fiorellini and Josefin Widal; and, senior Elsa Svensson, Taylor Riley and Edit Hertzman in the team lineup. Freshman Lucia Iraola will play in the individual competition.

The top Tigers statistically are Fiorellini at 71.67 for the 2025-26 wraparound season, Riley at 72.14 and Svensson 72.28 strokes per round.

Monday’s 36-hole day will be with a shotgun start set for 8:30 a.m. with LSU playing in a wave with host Texas, BYU and Oregon State. LSU will be starting each round on holes 1-4. Live scoring for the event can be found at Scoreboard.clippd.com.