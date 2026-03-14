The Sandy Tigs Finish East Meets West Invitational 1-3

MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIF. – The No. 12 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 1-3 at the East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach, Calif., defeating No. 13 Hawai’I. The Sandy Tigs are back at home next weekend for the Death Volley Invitational in Baton Rouge, La.

“This weekend was another weekend of growth,” said head coach Russell Brock. “Sometimes growth comes when we are exposed in new ways, sometimes growth happens when we overcome challenges and succeed. This weekend we experienced both. There is no denying that we belong in the sand with the very best teams in the country. There is also no denying that we are getting better every day we compete. I’m looking forward to getting back to work this weekend and prepping for another huge weekend at home. We have so much left to accomplish and are getting more and more capable every day.”

LSU started the day with a matchup against the LMU Lions, with the Tigers falling 0-5. The match started with a point dropped by Camryn Chatellier and Aubrey O’Gorman on Court 4; 19-21, 21-17 and 15-10, while Tatum Finlason and Skylar Martin gave the Lions their second point of the dual on Court 2; 17-21, 21-17 and 13-15. The second wave of matches started with Bella Lagemann and Emily Hellmuth falling on Court 3 to give the LMU their clinching point; 16-21 and 13-21. Julia Sprecher and Kenzey McGatlin fell in straight sets on Court 1; 18-21 and 19-21, while Kate Baker and Zayna Meyer fell on Court 5; 25-27 and 17-21

In a double header, the Sandy Tigs faced No. 13 Hawai’i in an absolute battle, winning 3-2. Finlason and Martin got things started for LSU with a straight set win on Court 2; 21-18 and 21-14, while Hellmuth and Lagemann fell on Court 4; 21-23 and 10-21. The dual was tied 1-1 going into the second wave of matches. Ryan Lambert and Meyer dominated on Court 5 to give the Tigers their second point of the match; 21-10 and 21-12, while Sprecher and McGatlin fell in straight sets on Court 1; 17-21 and 22-24. With one court left to finish play, everyone rushed over to cheer on Court 3. Chatellier and O’Gorman battled to three sets and secured the Tigers the winning point; 17-21, 21-17 and 15-11.

LSU 0, LMU 5

Tanon Rosenthal/ Anna Pelloia (LMU) def. Julia Specher/ Kenzey McGatlin (LSU) 21-18, 21-19 Magdalena Rabtisch/ Ines Piret (LMU) def. Skylar Martin/ Tatum Finlson (LMU) 21-17, 17-21, 15-13 Chloe Hooker/ Jaeya Brach (LMU) def. Emily Hellmuth/ Bella Lagemann (LSU) 21-16, 21-13 Maja Kruczek/ Josefine Schaekel (LMU) def. Camryn Chatellier/ Aubrey O’Gorman (LSU) 21-19, 17-21, 15-10 Katie McAlister/ Ellie Davis (LMU) def. Kate Baker/ Zayna Meyer (LSU) 27-25, 21-17

LSU 3, Hawai’i 2