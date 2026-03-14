No. 20 LSU Drops 7-2 Decision to No. 16 Texas A&M in SEC Home Opener

BATON ROUGE, La. – Battling in the seventh inning with the tying run on deck, No. 20/17 LSU ultimately fell, 7-2, to No. 16 Texas A&M in its SEC home opener on Saturday night at Tiger Park.

The loss snaps LSU’s (18-8, 0-4 SEC) five-game winning streak at Tiger Park over Texas A&M (18-8, 1-0 SEC) in the all-time series and loses its first SEC home opener since 2023.

Jayden Heavener drops to 6-5 after allowing three earned runs on four hits in 4.0 innings, with four strikeouts and five walks. Cali Deal pitched the final 3.0 innings, striking out two, allowing two runs on one hit.

Four hits were recorded by LSU in the loss, with Tori Edwards, Kylee Edwards, Alix Franklin, and Char Lorenz providing the base knocks for the Tigers.

Sydney Lessentine improves to 8-1 in the circle after striking out two and allowing one run on two hits in 4.0 innings. Sidne Peters earned her first save of the year with a game-ending strikeout. Kate Munnerlyn pitched 2.2 innings, surrendering one run on two hits, walking two, and striking out one.

The Aggies led 2-0 through three innings on KK Dement’s sacrifice fly in the first and Kelsey Mathis’s RBI single down the left field line in the third.

In the fourth, Texas A&M scored twice, highlighted by Mya Perez’s RBI double. LSU broke up the no-hitter and shutout in the bottom half on back-to-back hits by Lorenz and T. Edwards, with T. Edwards singling home Lorenz to make it 4-1.

A&M got the run back on Dement’s leadoff homer. In the sixth, Perez belted a two-run shot—her third hit of the evening—to extend the Aggies’ lead to 7-1.

The Tigers loaded the bases in the seventh with two-out singles by Franklin and K. Edwards, and a walk by Rylie Johnson. Hodge walked in a run to bring the score to 7-2, but Peters entered the circle and struck out Lassiter to end the game.

Up Next

Game two of the series between LSU and Texas A&M is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT Sunday and will air on SEC Network.

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