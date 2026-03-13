vs. No. 16 Texas A&M

Texas A&M is coming off an eight-day hiatus after falling to Texas State, 3-1, on March 6, in San Marcos, Texas. The Aggies boast a prolific offense that ranks in the top 20 of the nation in batting average (.362, No. 16), on-base percentage (.467, No. 10), slugging percentage (.613, No. 14), RBI (178, No. 16), runs (187, No. 19), and walks (111, No. 18). They have accumulated 230 hits, including 37 home runs. In the circle, TAMU has a 3.10 ERA with 154 strikeouts, allowing 134 hits and a .227 batting average over 155.2 innings.

The Aggies have four players batting over .400 and seven above .300. Leading the pack, Mya Perez holds a .464 average with 32 hits, 30 RBI, and a team-high 10 home runs. Kennedy Powell follows closely, hitting .450 with a team-best 36 hits, 29 runs, and 12 stolen bases. Rounding out the top hitters, Tallen Edwards (.426) and Ariel Kowalewski (.405) have 26 and 30 hits, respectively, each contributing 19 RBI.

Sydney Lessentine is 7-1 with a 2.46 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 54.0 innings. Sidne Peters stands at 6-3 with a 2.54 ERA and a team-leading 55 strikeouts in 49.2 innings.

 