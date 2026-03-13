BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 20/17 LSU opens its 2026 SEC schedule with a three-game series against No. 16 Texas A&M on March 14-16 at Tiger Park.

All three games will be played at 6 p.m. CT this weekend. Saturday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard on the call. Sunday and Monday’s games will air on SEC Network with Roy Philpott and Michele Smith calling the action. The Voice of LSU Softball, Patrick Wright, will call all three games on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, including Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge, and streaming live at LSUsports.net/live, and in the LSU Sports Mobile Apps.

LSU (18-7, 0-3 SEC) holds a narrow 21-20 edge against Texas A&M (17-8, 0-0 SEC) in the all-time series, including an 11-6 mark when the clubs play in Baton Rouge. Although the Aggies swept the Tigers last season, the Bayou Bengals are on a five-game winning streak in the all-time series when playing at Tiger Park.

After a tough opening series at No. 1 Tennessee, the Tigers bounced back with a season-high 12 runs and 14 hits in a 12-2 victory at Nicholls. Now batting .272 with 168 hits, the offense has produced 20 home runs—five in Knoxville—and holds an SEC-best 43 stolen bases. The pitching staff owns a 2.91 ERA, 118 strikeouts, and five shutouts, while the defense boasts a .974 fielding percentage and has turned 16 double plays, the seventh-most in the nation.

Jayden Heavener (6-4) leads LSU with 53 strikeouts in 59.1 innings, a 3.07 ERA, and eight complete games (two shutouts). Tatum Clopton (5-1) has a 1.77 ERA, .191 opponent average, 16 strikeouts, two shared shutouts, and one save over 27.2 innings.

At the plate, Jalia Lassiter paces the club with a .370 batting average on 27 hits, 27 runs, and 18 RBI. Sierra Daniel follows with a .362 batting average on 25 hits and has drawn a team-high 21 walks. Char Lorenz is on a 14-game reached base streak. During this 14-game stretch, she leads the team with a .364 batting average, 10 RBI, and 15 walks. On the season, Lorenz is batting .295 on 18 hits.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.