Beach Finishes Day One Of East Meets West 0-2

MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIF. –The No. 12 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 0-2 on Friday against No.10 California and No. 1 UCLA.

The Sandy Tigs will compete in two matches to finish out the weekend on Saturday, starting at 10:00 AM CT against No.9 LMU, followed by a 12:30 PM CT match against No. 13 Hawai’i. The Sandy Tigs are back at home the following weekend at the Death Volley Invitational in Baton Rouge.

LSU started out the day with a 2-3 loss against No. 10 California. Skylar Martin and Tatum Finlason started things off hot and secured the Tigers their first point on Court 2; 21-18 and 22-20. Camryn Chatellier and Aubrey O’Gorman also won in straight sets on Court 4 securing the Tigers second point; 21-12 and 21-17. Julia Specher and Kenzey McGatlin fell on Court 1; 18-21 and 17-2, while Kate Bake and Zayna Meyer fought hard on Court 5, losing; 18-21, 23-21 and 12-15. Bella Lagemann and Emily Hellmuth battled to three sets on Court 5 but eventually fell to give California the match; 19-21, 21-19 and 11-15.

After a short break, the Tigers fell to the No. 1 UCLA Bruins, 0-5. Starting us off, Martin and Finlason fell in straight sets on Court 2; 18-21 and 19-21, while Gracey Campbell and O’Gorman also fell on Court 4; 21-13 and 14-21. The next wave of matches started with Hellmuth and Lagemann falling in straight sets on Court 3; 21-14 and 21-8. Meyer and Baker gave the Bruins their fourth point of the dual on Court 5; 17-21 and 12-21, while Sprecher and McGatlin fell on Court 1; 11-21 and 21-23.

LSU 2, California 3

Emma Donley/ Portia Sherman (CAL) def. Julia Sprecher/ Kenzey McGatlin 21-18, 21-17 Skylar Martin/ Tatum Finlason (LSU) def. Grace Hong/ Marilu Pally (CAL) 21-18, 22-20 Gia Fisher/ Ava Haughy (CAL) def. Bella Lagemann/ Emily Hellmuth (LSU) 21-19, 19-21, 15-11 Camryn Chatellier/ Aubrey O’Gorman (LSU) def. Elle Evers/ Mila Yarich (CAL) 21-12, 21-17 Mila Vugrinicic/ Jenna Colligan (CAL) def. Kate Baker/ Zayna Meyer (LSU) 21-18, 23-21, 15-12

LSU 0, UCLA 5