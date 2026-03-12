Track & Field to Close Indoor Season This Weekend at NCAA Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is closing the 2026 indoor season this weekend with the NCAA Indoor Championships hosted at Arkansas’s Randal Tyson Indoor Track in Fayetteville, Ark.

Live Results | Meet Schedule | Meet Information

LSU will have 10 student-athletes (seven men, three women) competing this weekend at the NCAA Indoor Championships. The men and women will combine for eight entries in the season finale.

ESPN+ will stream the championships live starting at 10:55 a.m. CT on Friday and starting at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday. There will be a re-air of the championships at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 on ESPNU.

Friday: ESPN+ Stream (10:55 a.m.) | ESPN+ Stream (4:55 p.m.)

Saturday: ESPN+ Stream (11:25 a.m.) | ESPN+ Stream (3:55 p.m.)

The Tigers are fresh off of a 12th-place finish on the men’s and women’s side at the SEC Indoor Championships. The three-day meet was highlighted by senior Ella Onojuvwevwo who claimed gold in the women’s 400-meter final.

Onojuvwevwo will be the biggest name to watch this weekend as she comes into the meet as the No. 2 400m runner in the country. The Nigerian star clocked a personal-best time of 50.96 seconds at SEC’s, which was her first 400m competition of the season.

On the men’s side, Jordan Turner enters this weekend as the No. 5 long jumper in the country in 2026. Turner finished with silver at the SEC Championships and is looking to improve on his personal-best performance of 8.11 meters (26-7.25) that he reached a month ago.

Junior Jaiden Reid is the lone Tiger to have two entries this weekend after a dropout from the 60-meter field. Reid enters this weekend with season-best times of 6.58a seconds in the 60m and 20.62 seconds in the 200 meter. At this meet last season he clocked his PR of 6.56 seconds in the 60m.

Other Tigers competing in individual events this weekend are Athaleyah Hinckson, Keliza Smith and Justine Jimoh. While the men’s 400-meter relay will be the lone relay for LSU, entering the meet as the No. 7 team on the national-performance list.

Last year the LSU women finished 20th indoors with a point total of 11, while the men finished 32nd with eight points.

LSU’s NCAA Indoor Qualifiers

Women | Three entries, three student-athletes

60m Athaleyha Hinckson 200m Keliza Smith 400m Ella Onojuvwevwo

Men | Five entries, seven student-athletes

60m Jaiden Reid 200m Jaiden Reid 4×400 Walker, Buckmiller, McKay, Glasgow (alt: Austin) HJ Justine Jimoh LJ Jordan Turner

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