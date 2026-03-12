No. 2 LSU Gymnastics Hosts No. 8 Arkansas In Regular Season Finale Inside PMAC

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 2 LSU Gymnastics team (10-3-1, 4-3 SEC) will host No. 8 Arkansas (5-6-1, 2-4-1 SEC) in their regular season finale and senior night meet on Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Lyn Rollins and Kaleigh Dickson Abboud will call the action on SEC Network+ on Friday night between the Tigers and the Razorbacks.

LSU is 49-6-1 all-time against Arkansas and 9-1-0 when facing them at home. The Tigers fell to the Razorbacks on the road last year, but defeated them the last time they came to the PMAC in 2024. LSU hasn’t lost at home to Arkansas since 2011 and are 4-0 over the Razorbacks in their last four visits to Baton Rouge.

Arkansas comes to the PMAC ranked the No. 8 team in the country and placed in the top 15 on every event. They rank fifth on vault, 13th on bars, sixth on beam and ninth on floor with a season high score of 197.700.

Promotions at the PMAC on Friday:

Promotion: Senior Night | Mike the Tiger Bobblehead Pickup Senior Ceremony will take place following the meet on the floor

Giveaway : Senior shirts for the first 1,000 fans

Live stats and streaming information for Friday’s meet between LSU and Arkansas can be found here.

Last Time On The Floor

The No. 2 Tigers matched their best score on the season in Gainesville last Sunday night, but ultimately fell to No. 4 Florida on the road by a final score of 198.450-198.325. It was LSU’s best score on the road ever.

Despite the loss, the No. 2 Tigers put up their best performance on the road this season, highlighted by a season best 49.700 vault rotation. The score was the second-highest vault score in program history.

Individually, the Tigers claimed three event titles on the night. Junior Amari Drayton and sophomores Kailin Chio and Kaliya Lincoln split the vault title with matching 9.975 scores, while junior Konnor McClain earned a share of the bars title with a 9.975. Lincoln also claimed a share of the floor title with a 9.975 to round out a standout performance on the night.

Lincoln’s two event titles pushed her career total to five, including four this season. The vault title marked the second of her career and first this season, while the floor title was her third of the season. McClain’s bars title was the third of the season for the junior, the 10th of her career on the event and the 17th title of her career.

For Drayton, the vault title marked her fifth event title of the season and the fifth of her career on vault. Chio’s share of the vault title pushed her season total to 28 event titles, the 14th in her career on vault and the 51st overall.

Week 10 Road To Nationals Rankings

The Tigers remain the No. 2 team in the country for the fifth straight week with one regular season meet remaining. LSU enters week 11 with an NQS of 197.897 and are counting the highest score in their NQS by any team with a 198.325.

This week marks the seventh straight week that LSU ranks in the top 10 on all four events and fourth straight week in the top 5 across the board.

With one meet remaining for the SEC Championships, LSU currently sits second on vault, third on bars, third on beam and first on floor in the nation. The Tigers are the only team in the country to rank in the top three on all four events.

The Tigers hold onto the No. 1 spot on floor for the fourth straight week with their NQS of 49.525.

In the individual event rankings, sophomore Kailin Chio tallied her second week as the No. 1 all-around gymnast in the nation with her NQS of 39.760. She ended UCLA’s Jordan Chile’s eight-week reign at the top last week for the first time this season.

Chio also marked her seventh straight week as the No. 1 beam performer in the nation as well as her third straight week at No. 1 on vault. The sophomore also sits in the top-20 in the country on bars and floor.

Junior Amari Drayton and sophomore Kaliya Lincoln have risen as three-event weapons for LSU, ranking in the top 25 nationally on all three events in which they compete. Drayton ranks No. 8 on vault, No. 12 on beam and No. 21 on floor, while Lincoln ranks No. 14 on vault, No. 24 on beam and No. 4 on floor.

​​Other Tigers to earn a spot in the top-25 individual event rankings are Kylie Coen on floor (25), Konnor McClain on bars (7), Madison Ulrich on bars (24) and Lexi Zeiss on vault (24).

Kaliya Lincoln Named SEC Specialist of the Week

Sophomore Kaliya Lincoln was named the SEC Specialist of the Week for the first time in her career following a standout performance against No. 4 Florida on March 8, announced by the league this week.

The sophomore from Frisco, Texas, didn’t score lower than a 9.950 against the Gators. She competed on three events for the Tigers on Sunday, tallying two near perfect 9.975’s on vault, a new career best, as well as on floor in the anchor spot. She finished her night with another career-high 9.950 on beam.

Lincoln claimed two event titles following her performance in Gainesville, pushing her career total to five, with four of those coming this season. The vault title marked the second of her career and first this season, while the floor title was her third this season.

Up Next

After LSU concludes their regular season against No. 8 Arkansas on Friday, they will head to Tulsa, Oklahoma to compete in the 2026 SEC Gymnastics Championships on Saturday, March 21 inside the BOK Center.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, X and Facebook.