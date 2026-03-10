Week Five National Rankings

LSU Gold
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team is ranked No. 17 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll, and No. 20 in the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll.

LSU also moves to No. 19 and No. 20 in the Softball America and D1Softball polls, respectively.

Entering the week, the Tigers have an RPI ranking of No. 8 and the No. 2 strength of schedule in the country.

LSU dropped its three-game series at No. 1 Tennessee but looks to get back on track with a Tuesday night midweek game at Nicholls, followed by a three-game series against No. 16 Texas A&M on March 14-16 at Tiger Park, in its SEC home opener.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.

