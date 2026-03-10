Track & Field Signs Jumper/Sprinter Singh Parth Out of Taiwan

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s track and field program is signing jumper/sprinter Singh Parth, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Tuesday.

Parth is a 19-year-old that reigns from Taoyuan, Taiwan, competing in both jumps and sprints. He will join the Tigers during the 2026-27 school year.

The incoming Tiger competes under the Indian flag, the country he was born in.

During the 2025 season he claimed gold at the Indian U20 Championships twice with a mark of 7.82 meters (25-8) in long jump and 10.51 seconds in the 100 meter. Both the mark of 7.82m and time of 10.51 seconds are Parth’s personal bests.

The 2024 season saw Parth claim gold in the 100m and bronze in long jump at the Indian U18 Championships.

