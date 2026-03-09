Árni Sveinsson on 2025-26 Haskins Award Spring Watch List

Columbus, Ga. – LSU men’s golfer, Árni Sveinsson, was one of 20 athletes named to the 2025-26 Haskins Award Spring Watch List on Monday morning.

The Fred Haskins Award is voted on by only college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media. Past winners of the Haskins Award presented by Stifel have captured 33 major championships and more than 400 professional tournaments around the world. Named in honor of Fred Haskins, the award is managed by the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top male golfer at the end of the season.

The spring watch list shaves the total golfers down from 25 to 20 as they get closer to the NCAA tournament and the close of the 2025-26 season. The next watch list (postseason) will include 15, while the final watch list will include 10. Each Watch List is unique and a player does not need to appear on a previous watch list to be considered for any future watch lists.

Sveinsson missed out on the first tournament of the season due to sickness and is currently battling for a top-10 finish at the loaded Hayt tournament.

The sophomore closed a stellar fall season where he finished with an individual title at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational.

The Icelander finished 2024-25 second on the team in stroke average at 70.25 for 36 rounds, making him third best in school history behind Sam Burns (2016-17) and Algot Kleen (2024-25). During the fall season he has recorded a 68.67 average to help lead the Tigers to their No. 2 ranking in the national polls.

Sveinsson has earned two SEC Player of the Week honors in their three tournament wins as a team during the fall season.

2025-2026 Spring Haskins Award Watch List

(Listed alphabetically):

Adam Bresnu, Texas Tech

Mahanth Chirravuri, Pepperdine

Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma

Josh Duangmanee, Virginia

Erich Fortlage, Arkansas

Connor Graham, Texas Tech

Ben James, Virginia

William Jennings, Alabama

Bryan Kim, Duke

Jackson Koivun, Auburn

Bryan Lee, Virginia

Christiaan Maas, Texas

Michael Mjaaseth, Arizona State

Luke Potter, Texas

Preston Stout, Oklahoma State

Arni Sveinsson, LSU

Harry Takis, San Diego State

Tim Wiedemeyer, Texas Tech

Connor Williams, Arizona State

Wells Williams, Vanderbilt

