Beach Finishes Coast To Coast Classic 1-3

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – The No. 13 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 1-3 at the MPSF Midseason Rumble in Los Angeles, Calif., defeating No. 18 Washington, South Florida, Oregon, Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Spring Hill. The Sandy Tigs are back on the road next weekend, March 13-14, for the East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach.

“Really proud of our group this weekend,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We faced some of the biggest tests and absolutely played some of our best ball. There’s no chance that we are not going to continue to improve, but there’s also no doubt that we are really good and capable of competing against anyone. We had great individual and pair performance all through the lineup in every match. I couldn’t be more excited for where this group is going.”

LSU started the day with a matchup against Washington, with the Tigers winning 3-2. The match started with a point secured by Emily Hellmuth and Bella Lagemann on Court 4; 21-13 and 21-11, while Tatum Finlason and Skylar Martin secured the second point of the dual on Court 2; 21-16 and 21-16. The second wave of matches started with Camryn Chatellier and Aubrey O’Gorman falling on Court 3 to give the Huskies their first point; 14-21 and 17-21. Julia Sprecher and Kenzey McGatlin won in straight sets to give the Tigers the clinching point on Court 1; 21-14 and 21-15, while Kate Baker and Zayna Meyer fell on Court 5; 13-21, 21-18 and 11-15.

After a break, the Sandy Tigs faced No. 3 USC in an absolute battle, but eventually fell 2-3. O’Gorman and Chatellier got things started for LSU with a straight set win on Court 4; 30-28 and 21-18, while Martin and Finlason fell on Court 2; 18-21 and 19-21. The dual was tied 1-1 going into the second wave of matches. Molly LaBreche and Meyer fell on Court 5 to give the Trojans their second point of the match; 15-21 and 17-21, while Sprecher and McGatlin also fell in straight sets on Court 1; 14-21 and 18-21. With one court left to finish play, everyone rushed over to Court 3. Hellmuth and Lagemann battled to three sets and secured the Tigers second point; 23-21, 20-22, 15-12.

“We have a good opportunity to continue to train and prepare over spring break out on the west coast and another huge opportunity to compete next weekend. It’s a great time for us to grow as a program.”

LSU 3, WASH 2

Julia Sprecher and Kenzey McGatlin (LSU) def. Emma Hohenauer/ Katarina Pantovic (WASH) 21-14, 21-15 Skylar Martin/ Tatum Finlason (LSU) def. Telia Allen/ Mayamay Brown (WASH) 21-16, 21-16 Niki Egan/ Mariana Tomasova (WASH) def. Camryn Chatellier/ Aubrey O’Gorman (LSU) 21-14, 21-17 Emily Hellmuth/ Bella Lagemann (LSU) def. Ella Tyus/ Sarah Wilcokc (WASH) 21-13, 21-11 Avery Towne/ Alina Urzua (WASH) def. Kate Baker/ Zayna Meyer (LSU) 21-13, 18-21, 15-11

LSU 2, USC 3