Men’s Golf Leads a Loaded Field After Round One at The Hayt

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The No. 5 LSU Men’s Golf team closed one round of play with a 14-under-274 performance, putting them in first on Saturday at The Hayt. The tournament is held at the par-72, 7,092-yard Sawgrass Country Club.

Two Tigers are leading the way for LSU with senior Jay Mendell and sophomore Arni Sveinsson neck-and-neck after 18 holes.

Mendell’s first day started with a two-under front nine that included an eagle and a birdie. The senior took on the back nine and closed his day with a five-under 67 performance that puts him at T2. He is currently tied for second on par-five holes with a 4.00 average.

Matching Mendell’s day one performance, Sveinsson also sits at T2 through 18 holes with his seven-under 65. The Icelandic Tiger leads the tournament with seven birdies after missing the last outing due to sickness.

The third Tiger in the lineup after round one is junior Noah McWilliams. The Louisianan led LSU through the first half of the day as he tapped in four birdies in the front nine but cooled off a little to finish the day with a four-under 68 to put him in T7.

Also, in T7 at The Hayt is Alfons Bondesson as he competes individually. Bondesson had a hot front nine with four birdies and ended the day with six total as he recorded a four-under 68.

The freshman duo of Dan Hayes and Hudson Lawson round out the LSU lineup. Hayes sits at T35 as he went even through 18 holes, while Lawson sits at T66 with a two-over 74 day.

THE TIGERS

T2. Jay Mendell, -5 (67)

T2. Arni Sveinsonn, -5 (67)

T7. Noah McWilliams, -4 (68)

T7. Alfson Bondesson (IND), -4 (68)

T35. Dan Hayes, E (72)

T66. Hudson Lawson, +2 (74)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. No. 5 LSU, -14 (274)

2. No. 1 Virginia, -12 (276)

T3. No. 2 Auburn, -9 (279)

T3. No. 15 Alabama, -9 (279)

T5. No. 21 Charlotte, -8 (280)

T5. Central Florida, -8 (280)

7. No. 17 North Carolina, -6 (282)

8. South Carolina, -5 (283)

T9. No. 11 Texas Tech, -1 (287)

T9. South Florida, -1 (287)

T9. Clemson, -1 (287)

12. Coastal Carolina, E (288)

T13. No. 20 Duke, +3 (291)

T13. Liberty, +3 (291)

15. Louisville, +6 (294)

16. North Florida, +8 (296)

