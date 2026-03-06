Sandy Tigs Finish 0-2 On Day 1 of MPSF Coast To Coast Classic

LOS ANGELES, Calif. –The No. 13 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 0-2 on Friday against No.1 Stanford and No. 10 California.

The Sandy Tigs will compete in two matches to finish out the weekend on Saturday, starting at 12:00 PM CT against No.18 Washington, followed by a 4:00 PM CT match against No. 3 USC. The Sandy Tigs are back on the road the following weekend at the East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach.

LSU started out the day with a 2-3 loss against No. 1 Staford. Zayna Meyer and Bella Lagemann fell on Court 4; 17-21and 13-21, while Skylar Martin and Tatum Finlason secured the Tigers first point on Court 2 to tie the match at one; 24-22, 16-21 and 15-10. Camryn Chatellier and Aubrey O’Gorman fell on Court 3 giving the Cardinals their second point; 18-21 and 21-23. Kate Baker and Emily Hellmuth battled to three sets on Court 5 but eventually fell to give Stanford the match; 22-20, 21-9 and 9-15, while Julia Specher and Kenzey McGatlin secured the Sandy Tigs their second and final point on Court 1; 23-21, 19-21 and 16-14.

After a short break, the Tigers fell to the No. 10 California Bears, 1-4. Starting us off, Martin and Finlason fell in straight sets on Court 2; 18-21 and 17-21, while Meyer and Baker also fell on Court 4; 25-27 and 19-21. The next wave of matches was all three set battles between the Tigers and Bears. Hellmuth and Lagemann fought in three sets on Court 5 winning; 19-21, 21-12 and 15-12. Sprecher and McGatlin fell on Court 1 to give the Bears the winning point; 22-20, 21-23 and 8-15, while O’Gorman and Chatellier loss on Court 3; 21-15, 15-21 and 12-15.

LSU 2, Stanford 3

Julia Sprecher/ Kenzey McGatlin (LSU) def. Kelly Belardi/ Ruby Sora (STAN) 23-21, 19-21, 16-14 Skylar Martin/ Tatum Finlason (LSU) def. Avery Jackson/ Brooke Rockwell (STAN) 21-22, 16-21, 15-10 Indigo Clarke/ Clara Stowell (STAN) def. Camryn Chatellier/ Aubrey O’Gorman (LSU) 21-18, 23-21 Charlotta Bell/ Logan Tusher (STAN) def. Zayna Meyer/ Bella Lagemann (LSU) 21-17, 21-13 Elena Fisher/ Chloe Hoffman (STAN) def. Kate Baker Emily Hellmuth (LSU) 20-22, 21-9, 15-9

LSU 1, California 4