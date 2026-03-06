LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Softball

No. 17 LSU Drops SEC Opener at No. 1 Tennessee, 5-0

The LSU-Tennessee series will continue with a 2 p.m. CT game on Saturday on SEC Network+.

Box Score +0
No. 17 LSU Drops SEC Opener at No. 1 Tennessee, 5-0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – A pair of home runs in back-to-back innings propelled No. 1 Tennessee to a 5-0 victory over No. 17/16 LSU in the SEC series opener on Friday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

LSU’s 10-game winning streak comes to a halt, falling to 17-5 on the season and 0-1 in the SEC, while Tennessee stretches its streak to 21 victories with no losses.

Jayden Heavener falls to 6-3 in the circle. In 6.0 innings, Heavener gave up nine hits, three earned runs, and had one strikeout and one walk.

LSU scattered four hits in the game, led by catcher Maci Bergeron, who was 2-for-3 at the dish. Third baseman Avery Hodge and left fielder Char Lorenz claimed the other two hits for the Tigers.

Sage Mardjetko improves to 5-0 in the circle after pitching her third complete game shutout of the season. Mardjetko allowed four hits and struck out six batters. She did not give up a walk.

The Lady Vols struck first in the third inning with a two-run homer by designated player Makenzie Butt, and Taelyn Holley’s solo shot in the fourth increased their lead to 3-0.

Tennessee tacked on insurance runs in the fifth and sixth stanzas, and LSU went out in order in the seventh to end the game.

Up Next
The second game of the series between LSU and Tennessee is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT Saturday.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.

Related Stories

No. 17 LSU Set for Battle Versus No. 1 Tennessee

No. 17 LSU Set for Battle Versus No. 1 Tennessee

SEC play opens with a Top-20 Showdown in Knoxville, Tenn.
Week Four National Rankings

Week Four National Rankings

No. 17 LSU Sweeps LSU Invitational with Wins Over Iowa, Memphis

No. 17 LSU Sweeps LSU Invitational with Wins Over Iowa, Memphis

LSU secured its fifth shutout of the season and enters SEC play riding a 10-game winning streak.