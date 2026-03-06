Final Regular Season Hoop Game Saturday Vs. A&M; Seniors Honored Prior To Game at 4:40 PM

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers close out the 2025-26 regular season on Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center against the Texas A&M Aggies.

LSU and Texas A&M will tip off the basketball game at 5 p.m. with senior evening ceremonies beginning at 4:40 p.m. CT. Tickets are available online at LSUTix.net and beginning one hour prior to tip at the ticket windows on the upper concourse of the Maravich Center. Those with baseball tickets for the Saturday night baseball game can use their tickets for free admission to the basketball game.

The game will be televised on the SEC Network with Kevin Fitzgerald and Mark Wise on the call. The Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair will be joined by former coach John Brady on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media Baton Rouge flagship Eagle 98.1 FM).

The Tigers, playing well offensively over the last three weeks, will look to shore up some of the turnover issues from the Auburn game where LSU turned the ball over 10 times in the first half, resulting in 10 points off turnovers for Auburn in the 88-74 loss. Auburn took advantage of that in the final 3:30 of the first half to go on a 12-5 run to open up a seven-point halftime advantage.

LSU and A&M is one of the three matchups for the Tigers in which the teams play home-and-away in the same season. The teams met on Jan. 3 in the first SEC game for both teams with A&M getting a 75-72 win.

It marked the first game LSU played without point guard DJ Thomas, who injured his left foot the day before the game.

Mike Nwoko led LSU with 21 points, hitting 7-of-10 field goals, with Max Mackinnon adding 20 (4 threes) and Rashad King scored 10. Jalen Reece, in his first career start, had four points and seven assists, and Pablo Tamba had 11 rebounds with five steals.

A&M coming in on a 96-85 win over Kentucky Tuesday in Bryan-College Station. A&M had a 45-33 halftime advantage as Rylen Griffen led A&M with 21 points (4 treys) while Ruben Dominguez hit five three-pointers for 17 points.

Bucky McMillan is in his first year as the head coach of the Aggies.

LSU’s six seniors will be honored prior to the contest – Jaden Bobbett, PJ Carter, Rashad King, Marquel Sutton, Pablo Tamba and Max Mackinnon. Here are some footnotes on each of the seniors that will be honored:

Jaden Bobbett – Rye, New Hampshire

Transfer from Indiana, played basketball before that at Middlebury in Vermont … Looks like he has coaching in his future … Instrumental with scout team work for the Tigers … Very intelligent about the game … Played in seven games this year for the Tigers.

PJ Carter – Atlanta, Georgia

Transfer from Memphis … In the last five games, averaged 13.5 minutes a game, made 10-of-18 three-pointers and averaged 7.2 points a game … In conference play, 17 threes (35.4 percent) … Played in 24 games this season … 106 games over his career, 128 made three-pointers. Quick release.

Rashad King – Evans, Georgia

Three years at Northeastern where he was All-CAA last season … Eight starts … Helped step up when DJ Thomas was injured … Averaging 6.8 points in SEC play … 23 made three-pointers.

Marquel Sutton – Tulsa Oklahoma

Three years at Omaha prior to coming to LSU – Summit League Player of the Year in 2025 … Has started a present streak of 129 games (three years at Omaha and 30 games at LSU) … He should go past 4000 Division I minutes on Saturday and is 16 points shy of 1,800 career points … 30 threes’ … 7.3 rebound average (T5 with Pablo Tamba) in the SEC statistics … 82.2 percent at FT line (106-of-129).

Pablo Tamba – Malaga, Spain

Transfer from UC Davis … Competed for the Spanish U20 National team on multiple occasions … T5 in SEC with Marquel Sutton at 7.3 boards a game … Leads team in steals (36) … Averaging 8.0 points a game overall, 8.9 in SEC play and 9.8 points in the last 5 games … 47 points, 48 rebounds over the last four games with two double doubles and just missed a third last night with 10 points, 9 rebounds.

Max Mackinnon – Brisbane, Australia

Transfer from Portland … Has won gold medals with the U20 Australian National Team … Averaging 15.1 points overall and 16.8 in SEC … Double figures 14 of 17 league games … 63 three pointers (39.1 percent) … 90.4 percent at line (85-of-94) … Had 14-game double figure streak earlier in the season … First 30-point LSU game since Dec. 2023, scoring 34 in double overtime win at Ole Miss.