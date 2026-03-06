BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU outfielder Chris Stanfield has been named to the 2026 Lou Gehrig Community Impact Team by Phi Delta Theta and the Live Like Lou Foundation.

To further Lou Gehrig’s legacy and his storied baseball career that began at the collegiate level at Columbia University, Phi Delta Theta, in partnership with the Live Like Lou Foundation, introduced the Lou Gehrig Community Impact Team in 2024 to annually recognize the giving character and community impact of collegiate baseball players.

The team is selected based on outstanding achievements in three key areas:

Demonstrating a substantial commitment to their community through service and philanthropy

Embodying the generous spirit and character of Lou Gehrig

Making remarkable contributions to the success of their respective teams

Throughout his four-year college career – two seasons at Auburn and two seasons at LSU – Stanfield has been a fixture in his communities. He launched his “Be The 1” Campaign at LSU, where he donates $100 to the Miracle League in Baton Rouge for every game he has an extra-base hit or stolen base.

While at Auburn, his campaign raised $10,000 for the Miracle League of East Alabama, and he has been active in that organization since he was in eighth grade in Tallahassee, Fla. He also volunteers with local elementary schools.

Stanfield in June was named the inaugural recipient of the Tony Gwynn Community Service Trophy, and he is a two-time member of the SEC Community Service Team.