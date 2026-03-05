Sandy Tigs Set To Play In MPSF Coast To Coast Classic

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The No. 13 LSU Beach Volleyball Team is set to compete in the MPSF Coast to Coast Classic, March 6-7, at Merle Norman Stadium. The tournament will showcase all MPSF conference teams between Merle Norman Stadium and Manhattan Beach.

The Tigers will face No. 1 Stanford on Friday afternoon at 2:00 PM CT, followed by a matchup against No. 10 California at 6:00 PM. LSU continues play Saturday with matches against No. 18 Washington at 12:00 PM and No. 3 USC at 6:00 PM.

The Sandy Tigs are coming off the Tiger Beach Challenge, where LSU went 4-1. Brock debuted two new players to the starting lineup, including senior transfer Emily Hellmuth and true freshman Ryan Lambert.

The MPSF Coast to Coast Classic will also be live streamed on the B1G+ Network.

For live updates, follow @LSUBeachVB on Instagram, X, and Facebook.