No. 6 LSU Men’s Golf in Florida for The Hayt

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 6 ranked LSU men’s golf team is set to play their second tournament of the spring season in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., this weekend at The Hayt, hosted by North Florida at Sawgrass Country Club

The Tigers enter this week as one of eight ranked teams competing in Florida. Virginia is the top ranked team in the field at No. 1, setting up a rematch from the Puerto Rico Classic where the Tigers were without sophomore Árni Sveinsson.

THE LSU LINEUP

Árni Sveinsson | Sophomore | Garðabær, Iceland

This season: 68.67 stroke avg. in 12 rounds | Career: 69.85 stroke avg. in 48 rounds

Sveinsson went into the spring season as a Haskins and Ben Hogan watch list member. He closed the fall season with a tournament win as an individual with a 13-under-203 performance at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational. In his three other tournaments during the 2025-26 season, Sveinsson finished in the top 15, including a second-place finish at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. The Icelander earned two SEC Golfer of the Week honors during the fall and is ranked the No. 8 amateur golfer in the world. He finished 2024-25 second on the team in stroke average at 70.25 for 36 rounds, making him third best in school history behind Sam Burns (2016-17) and Algot Kleen (2024-25).

Noah McWilliams | Junior | Benton, La.

This season: 68.93 stroke avg. in 115 rounds | Career: 72.10 stroke avg. in 51 rounds

McWilliams is fresh off of another top 10 performance, taking eighth at the Puerto Rico Classic and tying a career-best 12-under 204 performance. He recorded three top-10 individual finishes during the fall season, topped by a T2 finish at the Bryan Bros Collegiate with an 11-under 202. He averaged 72.48 for 21 rounds with nine rounds of par or under this past season. The junior scored his first-collegiate win in the Bayou City Collegiate at 12-under par 204, against a field of 81 (67-66-71).

Dan Hayes | Freshman | Manchester, England

This season: 70.13 stroke avg. in 15 rounds | Career: 70.13 stroke avg. in 15 rounds

Hayes is fresh off of his best performance of his young collegiate career as he went six-under 210 at the Puerto Rico Classic. He had four top-25 finishes through four tournaments played in the fall. The England native has earned three Freshman of the Week honors so far during the 2025-26 season. He signed with LSU as the number one junior in Europe. Golf Channel tabbed him a preseason All-Freshmen entering the season.

Jay Mendell | Junior | Lafayette, La.

This season: 70.25 stroke avg. in 12 rounds | Career: 71.54 stroke avg. in 87 rounds

Mendell has been in the lineup for four of five tournaments this season entering the weekend. His best performance of the year came last time out at the Puerto Rico Classic as he went seven under to finish T23. This past year he was named All-Southeast Region by the Golf Coaches Association of America after a year in which her stroke average dropped from 72.36 in 2024 to 71.08 in 2025. In 36 rounds this past season, he averaged 71.08 strokes per round with 24 rounds under par.

Hudson Lawson | Freshman | Haleyville, Ala.

This season: 71.00 stroke avg. in 12 rounds | Career: 71.00 stroke avg. in 12 rounds

Lawson is coming off a stellar performance filling in for Sveinsson where he finished with nine-under 207 at the Puerto Rico Classic. He earned SEC weekly honors for the T14 finish. He was the 32nd ranked prospect in his class and has had a decorated junior career. Lawson was a first team all-state selection all four years of his high school career and was a National Golf High School All-American as a senior. Lawson also earned the North Alabama Player of the Year award in three consecutive seasons from 2022-2024.

THE LSU INDIVIDUALS

Alfons Bondesson | Senior | Vallda, Sweden

This season: 70.17 stroke avg. in 6 rounds | Career: 70.79 stroke avg. in 42 rounds

Bondesson competed individually to open the 2025-26 season at the Argent Financial Classic, posting a 10-under finish at T5. He competed one more this season at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, finishing T29 with a five-over 215 performance. The Swedish golfer posted an average of 70.89 in 36 rounds last season, earning a win and two top-10 finishes in his first season with the Tigers. He punched 12 of his 36 rounds last year in the 60s.

PARTICIPATING TEAMS [National ranking]

Ranked: Virginia [#1], Auburn [#2], LSU [#6], Texas Tech [#11], Alabama [#15], North Carolina [#17], Duke [#20], Charlotte [#21]

Unranked: Liberty, UCF, USF, Clemson, South Carolina, Louisville, Coastal Carolina

