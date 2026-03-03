Week Four National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – As the second month of the 2026 season begins, the LSU softball team is ranked No. 16 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll, and No. 17 in the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll.

LSU takes a step up in the USA Softball poll and holds its position in the NFCA Poll. The Tigers moved up to No. 16 in the Softball America Poll and remain at No. 19 in the D1Softball Poll.

LSU pieced together another 5-0 record for the second consecutive week, including its first road win of the season at McNeese, a pair of wins over Memphis, and victories against Iowa and Nicholls. Overall, the offense recorded a .272 batting average on 31 hits, featuring 14 extra-base hits and five home runs. LSU outscored its opponents 35-9, in large part due to the pitching staff, which had a 1.91 ERA on 29 strikeouts over 33.0 innings. The staff held opposing batters to a .159 average and turned in their fifth shutout of the season.

LSU will put its 10-game winning streak to the test in its three-game series at No. 1 Tennessee on March 6-8 at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

