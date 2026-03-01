Current and Former LSU Divers Excel at Stop 1 of Diving World Cup

MONTREAL – Current LSU diver Carson Paul and former LSU diver Juan Celaya-Hernandez each put together strong performances, representing their countries at Stop 1 of the Diving World Cup in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Paul, a senior from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, is a two-time SEC Champion, having won gold on the platform for the Tigers at the SEC Championships just a week prior. Celaya-Hernandez, a native of San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico, competed at LSU from 2016 to 2022 and earned seven SEC gold medals. He also holds the program record in all three diving events.

On Saturday, Celaya-Hernandez took second place in the synchronized 3m, earning silver for Mexico with a score of 441.63. Paul, representing host country Canada, placed fourth in the event with a score of 389.55.

Paul followed up on Sunday night by placing sixth in the 3m with a score of 459.20. Celaya-Hernandez recorded a score of 442.85 to finish eighth, rounding out the competition.

The LSU diving team will travel to Bryan-College Station, Texas, for the NCAA Zone D Diving Regional on March 8-11.

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here.