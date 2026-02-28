No. 6 LSU To Close Regular Season with Mississippi State on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. – On Sunday afternoon, the sixth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team will close out the 2025-26 regular season against Mississippi State before heading to Greenville to begin postseason play at the 2026 SEC Tournament.

The contest is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network with Matt Schumacker (pxp) and Anne O’Neil (analyst) on the call. Fans can also tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

The Tigers and Bulldogs are playing each other for the 68th time in series history with LSU holding the commanding 51-16 lead. LSU goes into the game on a two-game winning streak and has the most recent victory in the series, winning 81-67 on Feb. 2, 2025.

The Tigers have won 4 of the last 5 matchups dating back to 2021 and are 3-1 against the Bulldogs with head coach Kim Mulkey at the helm for four games. When both programs meet in Starkville, the Tigers lead the series, 20-9, as LSU last won in Humphrey Coliseum on Feb. 17, 2022 (W, 71-59).

In LSU’s last game vs. Tennessee, junior guard Mikaylah Williams surpassed 1,500 career points. Needing 8 points to eclipse 1,500 points in her collegiate career, Williams would become the 17th LSU player to surpass that milestone while in Baton Rouge. This season, Williams has continued to display her pure scoring ability with 380 points (13.1 average). Williams currently stands at 1,512 career points.

In other statistical categories at LSU, Williams ranks 15th in assists (329) and 6th in three-pointers made (160).

LSU clinched the double bye at the SEC Tournament in Greenville with its win against Tennessee. Through 29 games, LSU has averaged 95.2 points per game, which leads the nation. That mark would break the SEC record in scoring average set by Georgia in 1986 (32 games; 2,855 points, 89.2 average). The Tigers through its 29 contests have scored 2,762 points.

After eclipsing 1,900 points against No. 4 Texas and becoming the 7th LSU Tiger to eclipse that milestone, senior guard Flau’jae Johnson inches closer to the 2,000 point mark. With 1,900 points, Johnson joined the likes of Joyce Walker (2,906), Seimone Augustus (2,702), Julie Gross (2,488), Cornelia Gayden (2,451), Sylvia Fowles (2,234) and Khayla Pointer (1,934).

Johnson is 25 points away from joining five LSU legends as 2,000 point scorers. Johnson ranks 12th among active D1 players in points scored with 1,975.

Williams and junior MiLaysia Fulwiley paced the Tiger offense against Tennessee with 20 points and 18 points, respectively. Williams, LSU’s leading scorer, had 20-plus points for the fourth time this season. In addition, she tallied 10 rebounds to record her second-straight double-double with five assists and two steals. Williams’ double-double marked the third of her career at LSU.

Fulwiley, who was in lockstep with Williams in point totals, had six rebounds, three assists, two steals and four blocks. The four blocks tied her career high, which she has accomplished in three previous games.

LSU leads the country in 3 statistical categories: bench points per game (39.6), rebound margin (18.5), and scoring offense (95.2).