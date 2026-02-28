No. 2 LSU Gymnastics To Compete Sunday In Podium Challenge At Raising Cane’s River Center

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 2 LSU Gymnastics (7-2-1, 4-2 SEC) is set to conclude its double weekend with a Sunday afternoon quad meet at the Raising Cane’s River Center, as the Tigers take on No. 3 Alabama Gymnastics, No. 17 North Carolina, and Arizona Gymnastics in the Podium Challenge at 3 p.m. CT on March 1.

The neutral-site meet in downtown Baton Rouge will give fans another opportunity to see the Tigers just two days after a top-three showdown inside the PMAC that drew in a crowd of 13,292, the eighth largest crowd in school history.

There will be no streaming of Sunday’s action, but fans can find all routines and scores via LSU Gymnastics social media channels. There will be live stats available online via mymeetscores.com.

Last Time On The Floor

LSU enters Sunday’s meet fresh off an impressive 197.975-197.600 victory over No. 3 Alabama on Friday night. The win extended the Tigers’ home winning streak to 19 straight meets, a stretch dating back to January 2023.

The Tigers delivered their third highest score of the season highlighted by Kailin Chio’s perfect 10.0 on beam—her third perfect score on the event this year and fifth overall this season. Chio captured four titles on the night, winning the all-around (39.800), vault (9.975), beam (10.000) and floor (9.975).

The sophomore has now scored a perfect 10 in four of the Tigers last six meets.

As a team, No. 2 LSU posted strong scores across all four events, including a 49.450 on vault, 49.400 on bars, 49.525 on beam and a 49.600 on floor to seal the victory over No. 3 Alabama.

Podium Challenge Opponents

Sunday’s Podium Challenge will feature a quick turnaround against Alabama, marking the second meeting between the two programs in three days. The Tide are No. 3 in the nation and rank in the top 10 on every event nationally. They enter the Podium Challenge with a 5-3 overall record and are 3-3 in conference action.

Sunday marks another opportunity for LSU to test itself against one of the SEC’s top teams in a podium format.

The quad meet on Sunday will also feature North Carolina and Arizona, bringing a diverse field to Baton Rouge. North Carolina, a rising ACC program, enters the weekend ranked No. 17 in the national standings and are in the top-20 on vault, beam and floor. The Tarheels own a season high score of 196.750 on the season.

Arizona, a Pac-12 program, comes to Baton Rouge ranked No. 27 overall, No. 28 on vault, No. 26 on bars, No. 37 on beam and No. 24 on floor. The Gymcats own a season high of 196.800.

Podium Format

Sunday’s meet will be contested on a raised podium, providing a postseason-style atmosphere similar to conference and NCAA championship competition. The setting offers a unique and valuable experience for all four teams as the postseason approaches right here in Baton Rouge.

LSU will start the meet on vault and rotate in Olympic order.

Up Next

The Tigers will hit the road for another top five battle amongst the SEC’s best, this time against No. 4 Florida at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 8 on SEC Network.

Up Next

The Tigers will hit the road for another top five battle amongst the SEC's best, this time against No. 4 Florida at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 8 on SEC Network.