Women's Basketball

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Tennessee

| Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Izzy Besselman | Photo by: Kristen Young
Amiya Joyner | Photo by: Kristen Young
Joe Schwartz, Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson, Izzy Besselman | Photo by: Kristen Young
Ethan Hunt, Emery Kirkpatrick, Catherine Legendre, Michael Adams, Sydney Dyer | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson, Amiya Joyner | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson, Izzy Besselman | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Bella Hines | Photo by: Kristen Young
Bella Hines | Photo by: Kristen Young
Bella Hines | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kate Koval | Photo by: Kristen Young
ZaKiyah Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kristen Young | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Dakota Jackson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
MyKaela Houston | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Emery Kirkpatrick | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Michael Adams | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Ethan Hunt | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Sydney Dyer | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Catherine Legendre | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Amiya Joyner | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Izzy Besselman | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Izzy Besselman | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Amiya Joyner, Izzy Besselman, FlauÕjae Johnson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Ethan Hunt, Dakota Jackson, MyKaela Houston, Amiya Joyner, Izzy Besselman, FlauÕjae Johnson, Emery Kirkpatrick, Catherine Legendre, Sydney Dyer, Michael Adams | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Grace Knox | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Joe Schwartz | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Grace Knox | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Bella Hines | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
ZaKiyah Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
ZaKiyah Johnson, Bella Hines, Mikaylah Williams, Grace Knox, MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, ZaKiyah Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard, Bella Hines | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
ZaKiyah Johnson, MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Izzy Besselman | Photo by: Kristen Young
Izzy Besselman, Emily Ward | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young

