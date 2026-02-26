Beach Ranked No. 12 In AVCA Week One Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 12 in the AVCA Week one poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 101 straight top-20 rankings in the AVCA polls.

LSU is coming off the Green Wave Invitational in New Orleans, La., going 5-0 with wins over No. 20 Tulane, Oregon, South Florida, Texas A&M- Corpus Christi and Spring Hill. The Sandy Tigs are back at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium this weekend, February 27-28, for the first home tournament of the regular season. LSU will face Washington, Houston Christian, Southern Miss, North Alabama and UL-Monroe.

Rank School Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 Stanford 471 5-1 2 2 UCLA 435 3-2 1 3 Cal Poly 431 4-0 3 4 USC 415 4-2 4 5 Texas 394 4-2 6 6 Florida State 345 6-0 8 7 TCU 325 3-1 5 8 LMU 309 1-4 7 9 Arizona State 308 4-0 11 10 California 256 1-4 9 11 Long Beach State 248 2-0 10 12 LSU 217 5-0 12 13 Hawai’i 173 1-4 16 14 FAU 148 4-0 15 15 Stetson 133 3-1 14 16 North Florida 123 3-1 17 17 GCU 106 1-3 13 18 Washington 71 3-1 19 19 Georgia State 62 4-1 18 20 Arizona 26 3-1 NR

Others receiving votes: Boise State (13), FGCU (12), Tulane (6), South Carolina (5), South Florida (5), FIU (1), Santa Clara (1) & UNCW (1)

Dropped out: Tulane

Next Poll: Mar. 3