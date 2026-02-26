Beach Ranked No. 12 In AVCA Week One Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 12 in the AVCA Week one poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 101 straight top-20 rankings in the AVCA polls.
LSU is coming off the Green Wave Invitational in New Orleans, La., going 5-0 with wins over No. 20 Tulane, Oregon, South Florida, Texas A&M- Corpus Christi and Spring Hill. The Sandy Tigs are back at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium this weekend, February 27-28, for the first home tournament of the regular season. LSU will face Washington, Houston Christian, Southern Miss, North Alabama and UL-Monroe.
|Rank
|School
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|Stanford
|471
|5-1
|2
|2
|UCLA
|435
|3-2
|1
|3
|Cal Poly
|431
|4-0
|3
|4
|USC
|415
|4-2
|4
|5
|Texas
|394
|4-2
|6
|6
|Florida State
|345
|6-0
|8
|7
|TCU
|325
|3-1
|5
|8
|LMU
|309
|1-4
|7
|9
|Arizona State
|308
|4-0
|11
|10
|California
|256
|1-4
|9
|11
|Long Beach State
|248
|2-0
|10
|12
|LSU
|217
|5-0
|12
|13
|Hawai’i
|173
|1-4
|16
|14
|FAU
|148
|4-0
|15
|15
|Stetson
|133
|3-1
|14
|16
|North Florida
|123
|3-1
|17
|17
|GCU
|106
|1-3
|13
|18
|Washington
|71
|3-1
|19
|19
|Georgia State
|62
|4-1
|18
|20
|Arizona
|26
|3-1
|NR
Others receiving votes: Boise State (13), FGCU (12), Tulane (6), South Carolina (5), South Florida (5), FIU (1), Santa Clara (1) & UNCW (1)
Dropped out: Tulane
Next Poll: Mar. 3