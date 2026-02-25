Track & Field in College Station for SEC Indoor Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is kicking off the indoor postseason this weekend with the SEC Indoor Championships hosted at Texas A&M’s R.A. ‘Murray’ Fasken ’38 Indoor Track Center in College Station, Texas. The two-day meet will be streamed lived on SEC Network+.

LSU will have 33 student-athletes (17 men, 16 women) competing this weekend at the SEC Indoor Championships.

Live coverage of the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships will air on SEC Network+, starting at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, 2 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. The broadcast talent includes Dwight Stones, Dan O’Brien, Larra Overton and John Anderson. A tape-delayed broadcast of the Championship will air on the SEC Network Sunday at 5 p.m.

Thursday: SEC Network+ Stream (11:30 a.m.) | SEC Network+ Stream (4:30 p.m.)

Friday: SEC Network+ Stream (2:00 p.m.) | SEC Network+ Stream (3:55 p.m.)

Saturday: SEC Network+ Stream (2:00 p.m.) | SEC Network+ Stream (3:55 p.m.)

A total of 21 Southeastern Conference men’s and women’s track and field programs are included in the top 25 of the latest NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field National Rating Index released Tuesday.

A nation-leading nine 12 programs are included in the men’s top 25. Arkansas is No. 1, followed by No. 3 Tennessee, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 9 Georgia, No. 10 Florida, No. 11 Ole Miss, No. 14 South Carolina, No. 17 Texas, No. 20 Auburn, No. 21 LSU and No. 25 Alabama. No other conference has more than six men’s teams in the top 25.

A nation-leading nine SEC women’s programs are ranked in the top 25: No. 2 Georgia, No. 4 Arkansas, No. 5 South Carolina, No. 14 Florida, No. 16 Tennessee, No. 17 Texas A&M, No. 18 Alabama, No. 19 Texas and No. 23 Kentucky. No other conference has more than seven women’s teams in the top 25.

SEC men’s and women’s track and field athletes lead the nation in 12 individual events entering this weekend’s SEC Indoor Championships.

Last year the LSU women finished third indoors with a point total of 60.33, while the men finished 11th 2ith 30.5 points.

What to Watch for this Meet

Men’s Long Jump – Thursday @ 5:00 p.m. CT

The No. 3 jumper in the SEC this season for the men’s long jump has been senior Jordan Turner. Turner recorded the No. 5 mark in LSU performance-list history of 8.11 meters (26-7.25) this season at the Tyson Invitational a couple weeks ago.

Men’s 200 Meter – Thursday @ 5:30 p.m./Saturday @ 5:40 p.m.

A year ago, junior Jaiden Reid finished third at the SEC Indoor Championships with a personal-best indoor time of 20.27 seconds. This season he ranks eighth in the SEC with a time of 20.62 seconds, looking to drop another huge time this meet to break his Caymanian national record.

Women’s 5,000 Meter – Thursday @ 6:05 p.m.

Possibly the most talented group the Tigers are bringing to this year conference meet is the women’s 5000m squad. The team has yet to run the event this year, but they are headlined by a talented underclassmen trio of Abigail Chemnagei, Edna Chepkemoi and Yuya Sawada.

Women’s High Jump – Friday @ 2:00 p.m.

Freshman Zoe Peacock enters the meet as the No. 7 in the conference with her season best of 1.81m (5-11.25). The height of 1.81m has her ranked No. 9 in LSU history.

Women’s 400 Meter – Friday @ 5:15 p.m./Saturday @ 4:45 p.m.

Last season Ella Onojuvwevwo finished second overall in the 400m outdoors and recorded a FS in the final indoors. Onojuvwevwo will look to show the country what they’ve been missing as this will be her season debut in the event. Freshman Skyler

Men’s High Jump – Saturday @ 2:00 p.m.

The No. 3 high jumper in the Southeastern Conference this season is junior Justine Jimoh. The Nigerian holds a personal-best mark of 2.22m (7-3.25) from the LSU meet a week ago. Joining him will be freshman Kameron Franklin who has flashed the ability to clear a scoring height in conference.

Women’s 3,000 Meter – Saturday @ 5:50 p.m.

The trio of Chemnagei, Chepkemoi and Sawada will also be taking on the 3000m this weekend on Saturday. Chemnagei leads the pack with an LSU record of 9:03.04 from earlier this season.

