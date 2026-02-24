Basketball Tigers On Road Wednesday For Contest Versus Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team hopes to continue to show its improved play and finish strong, starting with a Wednesday night tilt in Oxford against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Tigers and Rebels will tip a few minutes after 8 p.m. at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in a game broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge) with the “Voice of the Tigers” Chris Blair and former LSU head coach John Brady. Richard Cross and Mark Wise will have the television call of the game on the SEC Network.

Both teams are searching to break back with LSU having lost its last five games and Ole Miss its last nine starts. However, the Tigers, now that the playing situation is completely known with DJ Thomas’ recent surgery, has molded together to play much better basketball for longer periods as shown in their games at Tennessee, at Texas and last Saturday at home against Alabama.

While none of the three games resulted in wins, the games represented some of the Tigers best basketball for sustained periods in the SEC. LSU rallied from down at halftime to take a second half lead at Tennessee; scored over 50 points in the second half, overcoming three consecutive late three-pointers in the first half to cut the game to three points in the final 100 seconds at Texas; and, this past Saturday, LSU was able to cut a 16-point second half lead down to six on two different occasions in the final four minutes against nationally-ranked Alabama.

In the three games, the Tigers tied the single game lowest turnover total in the last 50 years (3 at Tennessee, 2/14); had two consecutive games shooting over 40 percent from distance; and, saw the maturation of a freshman point guard in Jalen Reece, as seniors Marquel Sutton, Max Mackinnon and Pablo Tamba had important performances in one or more games.

Reece has started the last three games, playing 116-of-120 minutes, making 13-of-30 field goals, 6-of-13 3-point field goals and 11-of-12 free throws. He has scored 43 points with 21 assists with five turnovers. He had a second high of nine assists at Texas. He has had five games of five assists or more in SEC play.

Sutton has scored 21 in each of the last two games and Tamba had his fourth double double against Alabama.

Ole Miss is coming off a 94-75 loss at home Saturday to nationally-ranked Florida. Malik Dia led Ole Miss with 24 points with Ilisas Kamardine adding 14 and Patton Pinkins 10. In full season stats, AJ Storr leads the Rebels at 14.6 points a game with Dia at 13.9 and Kamardine 10.7.

The Tigers are back at home on Saturday at 5 p.m. to take on Oklahoma at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.