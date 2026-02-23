BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 19/17 LSU travels to McNeese for a midweek game at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 24, at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond in Lake Charles, La.

Tuesday’s game between LSU (12-4) and McNeese (12-5) will be streamed on ESPN+ with Tom Hoefer and Mark Young on the call.

The Tigers lead the Cowgirls in the all-time series 56-13, including a 19-6 record when playing in Lake Charles. LSU is on a four-game winning streak versus McNeese and holds a 21-2 mark in the series under Head Coach Beth Torina.

Last week, LSU posted a 5-0 record, highlighted by a 4-0 sweep at the 2026 Purple & Gold Challenge. The team notched two wins over Michigan State and secured victories against Howard and UL Lafayette. Dominating the tournament, the LSU pitching staff registered a stout 0.97 ERA, allowed just a .165 batting average, and recorded two shutouts and 21 strikeouts over 29.0 innings. The defense chipped in with two double plays, increasing its season total to 12 and earning a No. 6 national ranking. Offensively, LSU is batting .275 with 108 hits and has outscored its opponents 89-46. The Tigers have also drawn 79 walks, ranking sixth in the nation.

Sierra Daniel leads the team offensively with a .449 batting average on 22 hits, scoring 12 runs and driving in 11 more. She also paces the team with six extra-base hits and boasts a .633 slugging percentage. As a junior second baseman, Daniel has a strong glove, posting a .980 fielding percentage with 26 putouts, 23 assists, and one error, while turning eight double plays.

Senior outfielder Jalia Lassiter follows with a .413 batting average on 19 hits, has a team-high 18 runs, and adds 11 RBI. Lassiter has drawn 10 walks this season and leads LSU with a .540 on-base percentage.

Alix Franklin rounds out LSU’s top hitters with a .302 batting average. Six of Franklin’s 13 hits have been extra-base hits, including a nation-leading four triples. The sophomore utility player has taken well to her new position in right field, where she has 22 putouts and has assisted on two double plays this season.

Jayden Heavener (4-2) stands as the anchor of the pitching rotation, posting a 2.28 ERA and leading the team with 33 strikeouts over 30.2 innings. She has also thrown four complete games, two of which were shutouts. Cece Cellura (2-0) has pitched 26.1 innings with a 2.92 ERA, 11 strikeouts, and just five walks. Tatum Clopton (4-1) follows with 20.2 innings, boasting a 1.02 ERA and 14 strikeouts, along with two combined shutouts and one save. Clopton has allowed only three earned runs and has held batters to a .176 average.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.