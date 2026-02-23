at McNeese

McNeese hosted the Cajun AC Louisiana Clash last weekend, finishing with a 3-1 record, highlighted by two wins over Missouri. The Cowgirls have three SEC victories this season, including a 12-11 win against Ole Miss on Feb. 12. The Cowgirls are batting .336 on 150 hits, including 41 extra-base hits, featuring 19 home runs. The pitching staff has a 4.44 ERA, 58 strikeouts, and a .310 opposing batting average over 112.0 innings.

The Cowgirls have two .400 hitters in Rylee Cloud (.429) and Nyjah Fontenot (.404). Cloud has 21 hits and a team-high 16 runs, 19 RBI, and five homers, and Fontenot leads the way with 23 hits.

Pitcher Brookelyn Taylor leads the staff with a 4-0 record, 2.10 ERA, and 22 strikeouts in 36.2 innings. She also has three saves on the season. Maddie Taylor (4-1) and Kynlei Chapman (3-3) have thrown 25.2 and 26.2 innings, respectively, with Taylor striking out 14 batters and Chapman recording seven strikeouts and seven walks.