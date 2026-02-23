LSU Gold
Baseball

Gallery: Jax College Baseball Classic

Gallery: Jax College Baseball Classic

vs Indiana

vs Notre Dame

vs UCF

Tigers Play Host to McNeese Tuesday Night in Alex Box Stadium

The Tigers' 8-0 record marks the best eight-game start for coach Jay Johnson in his five-season LSU tenure. The 8-0 mark is LSU’s best through eight games since the 2019 team also began its season 8-0.
Feb. 23 Baseball National Rankings, Report

LSU Defeats UCF, 11-0, in Jacksonville Classic Finale

Sunday’s win clinched the Live Like Lou Jax Classic title for the Tigers, who outscored their opponents, 34-11, in three games over the weekend.