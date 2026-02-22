No. 19 LSU Walks Off UL-Lafayette, Edges Michigan State to Stay Perfect at Home

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 19/17 LSU swept Saturday’s action at the Purple & Gold Challenge with a pair of one-run victories at Tiger Park, walking off UL Lafayette (9-5), 2-1 in 10 innings before defeating Michigan State (7-6), 5-4 in the nightcap to improve to 11-4 on the season.

Shortstop Kylee Edwards had a breakout day as an LSU Tiger, as she led the team with a .571 batting average on four hits and had two RBI. K. Edwards turned in a .857 slugging percentage and .625 on-base percentage in the sweep.

The LSU offense had 16 hits on the day, while the pitching staff posted a 1.65 ERA across 17 innings with 13 strikeouts, holding opponents to a .207 batting average.

“Today we just continued to fight,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “We had really strong pitching and defensive performances that gave us a chance to find ourselves offensively a little bit. Then, we got a few big swings. Destiny Harris had a huge night, and it was fun to see Tori [Edwards] get a good one off. I think we played hard all night.”

Game One

LSU earned its second walk-off win of the season behind a career day from shortstop Kylee Edwards. K. Edwards went 3-for-4 with two RBI, including the game-winning triple in the 10th inning that scored outfielder Char Lorenz and sealed the victory.

Cece Cellura delivered eight strong innings in the circle, allowing no earned runs with three strikeouts. Jayden Heavener (4-2) closed the door, striking out the side in the 10th before K. Edwards’ heroics ended it. Second baseman Sierra Daniel added three hits, while Lorenz went 2-for-3 and scored the decisive run.

The extra-inning matchup marked the third 10-inning meeting in the all-time series with UL Lafayette, and LSU improved to 2-1 in those contests. The first two 10-inning affairs were in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional in 2006 and 2018. Both of those games were also one-run games. LSU won 7-6 in 2006, and ULL won 5-4 in 2018.

Game Two

In the nightcap, LSU answered every challenge to secure the sweep. Designated player Destiny Harris starred in her first career start, going 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBI, highlighted by her first career home run in the second inning to give LSU a 2-1lead. First baseman Tori Edwards added her fourth homer of the season in the third for a 3-1 advantage.

After Michigan State took a 4-3 lead in the fifth, LSU tied the game in the bottom half and regained the lead in the sixth off Daniel’s sacrifice fly before Tatum Clopton (4-1) shut it down in relief. Clopton retired the final seven batters to earn the win, while Paytn Monticelli struck out six in 4.1 innings of work.

Up Next

LSU will end the 2026 Purple & Gold Challenge with a 1:30 p.m. CT contest against Howard on Sunday on SEC Network+.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.