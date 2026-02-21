No. 7 LSU Hosts Missouri In Annual Alumni Game on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The seventh-ranked LSU women’s basketball team is set to host Missouri for the Tigers’ penultimate home game Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU will meet Missouri on February 22 for a game that will be televised on SEC Network with Roy Philpott (pxp) and Charli Turner-Thorne (analyst) on the call. Fans can tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the game.

The Tigers will be meeting each other for the 20th time in series history with LSU leading the way, 15-4, dating back to 1980 (Mizzou won, 69-66 – Nov. 29). When both teams meet in Baton Rouge, LSU holds the 8-1 advantage as LSU comes into the contest having won the nine of the last 10 games against Missouri.

Since LSU Coach Kim Mulkey arrived at LSU, the Tigers are 4-0 against Missouri, strengthening the grip LSU has on the series. Missouri’s last win against LSU came in 2020 when Missouri defeated LSU 69-65 in Columbia on January 5.

LSU’s final three game stretch in SEC play includes one road game (Mississippi State) and two home games (Missouri, Tennessee). In the current AP Top 25, one team is ranked.

Through 27 games, LSU has averaged 95.0 points per game, which leads the nation. That mark would break the SEC record in scoring average set by Georgia in 1986 (32 games; 2,855 points, 89.2 average). The Tigers through its 27 contests has scored 2,565 points.

Going into the Missouri game, junior guard Mikaylah Williams has 1,480 career points at LSU. Needing 20 points to eclipse 1,500 points in her collegiate career, Williams would become the 17th LSU player to surpass that milestone while in Baton Rouge. This season, Williams has continued to display her pure scoring ability with 348 points (12.9 average). In other statistical categories at LSU, Williams ranks 15th in assists (320) and 6th in three-pointers made (160).

Junior MiLaysia Fulwiley ranks 1st in the SEC and 10th nationally in steals with 87. LSU’s single season leader in steals, Raigyne Moncrief Louis finished the 2016-17 season with 107 steals in 32 games played. With four steals against No. 3 South Carolina, Fulwiley jumped into the all-time top-10 at LSU for steals in a season, currently ranking 7th among LSU players.

After eclipsing 1,900 points against No. 4 Texas and becoming the 7th LSU Tiger to eclipse that milestone, senior guard Flau’jae Johnson inches closer to the 2,000 point mark. With 1,900 points, Johnson joined the likes of Joyce Walker (2,906), Seimone Augustus (2,702), Julie Gross (2,488), Cornelia Gayden (2,451), Sylvia Fowles (2,234) and Khayla Pointer (1,934). Johnson is 51 points away from joining five LSU legends as 2,000 point scorers. Johnson ranks 12th among active D1 players in points scored with 1,949.

Most recently, LSU junior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley had a career performance against the 17th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels with 26 points, lifting the seventh-ranked Tigers to a 78-70 victory. The fourth quarter defense for LSU shined against the Rebels, holding the home team to 0-of-17 shooting with the only points coming from seven free throws. The 0-for-17 tied for the most field goal attempts without a make in a fourth quarter of a Division I game in the last five seasons, per CBB Analytics. LSU outscored Ole Miss, 24-7, in the quarter.

LSU overcame a 10-plus point deficit for the first time since the Tigers came back from 12 points down against Kentucky on February 23, 2025. In the last 6 24 of the game, LSU went on a massive 19-1 scoring run to secure the ranked victory.

LSU leads the country in 3 statistical categories: bench points per game (39.4), rebound margin (18.0), and scoring offense (95.0).