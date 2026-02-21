Beach Goes 5-0 At Green Wave Invitational

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – The No. 12 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 5-0 at the Green Wave Invitational in New Orleans, La., defeating No. 20 Tulane, South Florida, Oregon, Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Spring Hill. The Sandy Tigs are back at home next weekend, February 27-28, for the first home tournament of the 2025 season.

“This weekend was a really good start,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We were tested and we responded. We had opportunities to play well and we rose to that challenge. We got a lot of people in the lineup and everyone who played did a great job. We got to play in the wind and heat and played well in those conditions as well. I’m really proud of the effort, the execution and the attitude that we had. It was an exciting first weekend for our team. Now we are looking forward to getting a good week of training before our first home event.”

LSU started the day with a matchup against Texas A&M Corpus Christi. The match started with a point secured by Tatum Finlason and Skylar Martin on Court 2; 21-16 and 21-17, while Bella Lagemann and Zayna Meyer secured the second point of the dual on Court 4; 19-21, 21-15 and 15-13. The second wave of matches started with Camryn Chatellier and Aubrey O’Gorman clinching the dual on Court 3; 21-19 and 21-17. Julia Sprecher and Kenzey McGatlin battled to three sets to give the Tigers their fourth point on Court 1; 18-21, 21-18 and 15-8, while Kate Baker and Kylie Mueller fell on Court 5; 21-19, 19-21 and 18-20, to give the Tigers a 4-1 win.

After the conclusion of the first match, the Sandy Tigs faced Spring Hill in a double header and finished the weekend off with a 5-0 sweep over the Badgers. Finlason and Martin got things started for LSU with a straight set win on Court 2; 21-8 and 21-8. Gracey Campbell and Lagemann followed in their footsteps, winning Court 4; 21-12 and 21-18. Sprecher and McGatlin won Court 1 to clinch the win for the Tigers; 21-11 and 21-11. Meyer and Chatellier won Court 3; 21-13 and 21-13, while Baker and Amaya Messier won Court 5 to round out the match; 21-14 and 21-15.

LSU 4, TAMCC 1

Julia Specher/ Kenzey McGatlin (LSU) def. Kristin Bobay/ Madison Morrow (TAMCC) 18-21, 21-18, 15-8 Tatum Finlason/ Skylar Martin (LSU) def. Maria Duda Fernandes de Melo/ Millie Olsson (TAMCC) 21-16, 21-17 Aubrey O’Gorman/ Camryn Chatellier (LSU) def. Lizzie Denyer/ Emily Wood (TAMCC) 21-19, 21-17 Isabella Lagemann/ Zayna Meyer (LSU) def. Millie Berthou/ Ashlyn Rough (TAMCC) 19-21, 21-15, 15-13 Bryce Ranney/ Mia Stevens (TAMCC) def. Kate Baker/ Kylie Mueller (LSU) 19-21, 21-19, 20-18

LSU 5, SPRING HILL 0