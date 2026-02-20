Track & Field Wins 14 Events to Close Indoor Regular Season at LSU Twilight

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team closed the indoor regular season with the LSU Twilight meet Friday at Carl Maddox Field House.

One of the top moments of the season for the Tigers came on Friday in the men’s high jump competition.

Junior Justine Jimoh had a relatively clean today, missing one attempt on the first height of the day of 2.09 meters (6-10.25) before going on to clear a personal-best height of 2.22m (7-3.25). The new PR ties him for third in LSU performance-list history with Alain Metellus who cleared the height in 1986. Jimoh moves up to fourth in the NCAA with his new PR.

Leah Acosta was the other Tiger to enter the LSU all-time top 10 on Friday with the women’s shot put. Acosta went for 15.22 meters (49-11.25) on her third throw of the morning, almost shattering her previous PR by a full meter. Her winning throw moves her to No. 14 in the SEC this season.

Jevan Parara won WT with 66-8.75.

Chad Hendricks threw a PR of 50-1.75 in weight throw.

Jillian Scully threw a PR of 48-9 in shot put.

Adeyah Brewster won long jump with a distance of 18-8.

Kameron Franklin jumped a LJ PR of 23-8.

Zoe Peacock won HJ with a clearance of 5-8.75.

Ella Onojuvwevwo won the 500m with a time of 1:11.66.

Isaac Lewis won the 500m with a time of 1:05.37.

Matthew Sophia won the 60h with a time of 7.66.

Aniyah Bigam ran a PB of 7.30 in the 60m.

Myles Thomas won the 60m with a time of 6.72.

Casey Goetschel won the mile with a PR of 4:15.74.

Edna Chepkemoi won the mile with a PR of 4:48.26.

Svenya Stoyanoff won the 800m with a PR of 2:15.11.

Jackson Burney won the 800m with a time of 1:53.05.

Svenya Stoyanoff won the 3000m with a PR of 9:58.55.

