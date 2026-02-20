LSU Basketball Back Home Saturday For 5 p.m. Contest with No. 25 Alabama

BATON ROUGE – LSU, after playing two of its better overall games on the road last week, now tries to transfer that to the court of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center as the Tigers host No. 25 Alabama here on Saturday.

The game is set to tip at just after 5 p.m. and it will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge) with the “Voice of the Tigers” Chris Blair and former head coach John Brady on the call. Roy Philpott and Rodney Terry will have the television call on the SEC Network.

Tickets are available at LSUTix.net and available beginning one hour prior to tipoff at the upper concourse ticket windows. LSU students are admitted free of charge.

The first 2,000 fans will receive BTR LSU city edition jerseys sponsored by Coca-Cola and two sets of tickets to the Zach Bryan concert in March will be given away during the game. Also the present version of Quick Change will perform at halftime.

LSU is coming off a three-point loss at Texas on Tuesday night in which the Tigers trailed by 17 late in the first half but rallied to within three with 100 seconds to play after shooting over 60 percent from the field in the second half. The Tigers were 19-of-30 in the final 20 minutes (63.3 percent) and 4-of-8 from distance.

LSU finished the game at 51.9 percent (32-of-62) with eight treys and shooting over 84 percent (16-of-19) at the free throw line.

Max Mackinnon, after missing the Tennessee game with a minor knee injury (2/14), came back on Tuesday off the bench to equal his LSU high with 27 points, 21 of which came in the second half. Mackinnon was 11-of-17 overall from the field, including two treys and 3-of-4 from the line with three assists.

Marquel Sutton had his fifth straight double figure game against the Longhorns with 21 points, making 6-of-10 with a trey and 8-of-8 free throws. Mike Nwoko had 15 points and Jalen Reece had 14 points and a season high nine assists for the freshman point guard.

In the last two games, LSU has had just eight combined turnovers. The Tigers equaled the lowest turnover total for a single game in the last 70 years when it had just three miscues against Tennessee and then had just five against Texas, including only one in the final 20 minutes.

Alabama comes to Baton Rouge on a five-game winning streak, rallying from a 14-point deficit on Wednesday to defeat Arkansas, 117-115, in double overtime at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama shot 76 percent (16-of-21) from the field in the second half of the game.

Alabama was led by Labaron Philon with 35 and Aiden Sherrell 26. Sherrell also had 13 rebounds. Amari Allen had 19 points and Aden Holloway 15.

While known primarily as a team that lives on the three-point field goal, 58 of Alabama’s points in the Arkansas win came in the paint, the most it has scored in that area this year. The Crimson Tide had 10 three-point makes in the game.