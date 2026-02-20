LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Ole Miss

+0
Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Ole Miss
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Amiya Joyner | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
MyKaela Houston, Sydney Dyer, Catherine Legendre, Emery Kirkpatrick, Crystal Williams, Karley George | Photo by: Kristen Young
Michael Adams, Ethan Hunt | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Amiya Joyner | Photo by: Kristen Young
ZaKiyah Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Amiya Joyner, Grace Knox | Photo by: Kristen Young
Bella Hines | Photo by: Kristen Young
Bella Hines | Photo by: Kristen Young
Grace Knox, Kate Koval | Photo by: Kristen Young
ZaKiyah Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
ZaKiyah Johnson, MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
Bella Hines | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson, Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kate Koval | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kate Koval, Joe Schwartz, Bella Hines | Photo by: Kristen Young
Amiya Joyner | Photo by: Kristen Young
Bella Hines, Amiya Joyner, Kate Koval | Photo by: Kristen Young
ZaKiyah Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Izzy Besselman | Photo by: Kristen Young

Related Stories

LSU Completes Comeback Versus Ole Miss; Defeats Rebels, 78-70

LSU Completes Comeback Versus Ole Miss; Defeats Rebels, 78-70

MiLaysia Fulwiley earned a career high 26 points to lead the Tigers.
LSU Heads To Oxford For 8 p.m. Tilt on ESPN Versus Ole Miss

LSU Heads To Oxford For 8 p.m. Tilt on ESPN Versus Ole Miss

South Carolina Pulls Away Late; Defeats LSU, 79-72

South Carolina Pulls Away Late; Defeats LSU, 79-72