Beach Finishes 3-0 at Day 1 of Green Wave Invitational

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The No. 12 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 1-0 on Friday with wins over Tulane at the White Sands Beach Volleyball Complex.

The Sandy Tigs will compete in two matches to finish out the weekend on Saturday, starting at 11:00 AM CT against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, followed by a 1:30 PM CT match against Spring Hill. The Sandy Tigs are back at home next weekend to host the Tiger Beach Challenge at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.

LSU started out the day with a 4-1 win against Tulane. Zayna Meyer and Bella Lagemann took Court 4; 21-17 and 21-16, while Skylar Martin and Aubrey O’Gorman fell on Court 2; 19-21 and 18-21. Julia Sprecher and Kenzey McGatlin got the Tigers their second point on Court 1; 21-17 and 21-14. Tatum Finlason and Camryn Chatellier clinched the match on Court 3; 23-21 and 21-7, while Kate Baker and Kylie Mueller finished on Court 5; 21-17 and 21-19, to give the Tigers a 4-1 lead.

After a break, the Sandy Tigs faced the South Florida Bulls and won the match, 3-2. Lagemann and Meyer started the Tigers off with a win on Court 4; 25-23 and 21-15, while Finlason and Martin won on Court 3; 21-11 and 21-19, to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the dual. O’Gorman and Chatellier fell on Court 2; 21-23, 21-14 and 15-13, to give the Bulls their first point of the dual, while Sprecher and McGatlin also fell on Court 1; 19-21 and 18-21. Baker and Mueller battled to three sets, clinching the dual on Court 5; 18-21, 21-11 and 15-11.

To finish the day, the Tigers swept the Oregon Ducks, 5-0. O’Gorman and Chatellier won on Court 2; 21-15 and 21-14, while Lagemann and Meyer got the second point on Court 4; 21-16, 19-21 and 15-7. Sprecher and McGatlin clinched the dual on Court 1; 21-16 and 21-11, while Mueller and Baker won the fourth point for the tigers on Court 5; 21-17 and 21-16. Martin and Finlason gave the Tigers their fifth and final point on Court 3; 21-12 and 21-12.

LSU 4, Tulane 1

Kenzey McGatlin/ Julia Sprecher (LSU) def. Katherine Hansen/ Emma Morris (Tulane) 21-17, 21-14 Skylar Ensign/ Molly Trodd (Tulane) def. Skylar Martin/ Aubrey O’Gorman (LSU) 21-19, 21-18 Camryn Chatellier/ Tatum Finlason (LSU) def. Amirah Ali/ Sam O’Connor (Tulane) 23-21, 21-7 Bella Lagemann/ Zayna Meyer (LSU) def. Avery Burks/ Giselle Gallegos (Tulane) 21-17, 21-16 Kylie Mueller/Kate Baker (LSU) def. Gabbi Kucinski/ Lauren Mann (Tulane) 21-17, 21-19

LSU 3, USF 2

Zoey Mitchell/ Josie Sek (USF) def. Kenzey McGatlin/ Julia Sprecher (LSU) 21-19, 21-18 Cornelia Crudu/ Julia Panko (USF) def. Camryn Chatellier/ Aubrey O’Gorman (LSU) 20-23, 21-14, 13-15 Tatum Finlason/ Skylar Martin (LSU) def. Abigail Lagemann/ Tereza Lajkebova (USF) 21-11, 21-19 Bella Lagemann/ Zayna Meyer (LSU) def. Isabella Almeida/ Sasha Pasloski (USF) 25-23, 21-15 Kylie Mueller /Kate Baker (LSU) def. Emma Kate Stewart/ Alyx Zapatka (USF) 21-18, 21-11, 15-11

LSU 5, Oregon 0