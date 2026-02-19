Track and Field Closing Indoor Regular Season With LSU Twilight Meet

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is hosting a home meet to close the indoor regular season with the LSU Bayou Bengal at the Carl Maddox Field House on Friday, February 20. There will be no live streams available and the meet is free for all to attend.

The Tigers will have 47 student-athletes (24 men, 23 women) competing this weekend at the LSU Twilight. The meet is set to start at 9:00 a.m. CT with the women’s weight throw Friday morning. Track events will start later on at 12:30 p.m. with the women’s 60-meter hurdles.

Teams Competing at the LSU Twilight

LSU, Dillard, Kentucky, Letourneau, Meridian CC, SE Louisiana, Shelton State CC, St. Thomas (TX), Tulane

What to Watch for this Week

Women’s 60-Meter Hurdles – 12:30 p.m./1:30 p.m.

A week after setting a new personal-best time of 8.14 seconds at the Tyson Invitational, Salieci Myles will be looking to cut the time down even closer to the eight-second barrier. Another teammate that has gone under the time of 8.20 seconds, Adeyah Brewster, will also be looking to near that eight-second barrier.

Men’s 60-Meter Hurdles – 12:40 p.m./1:35 p.m.

Another Tiger fresh off of a season-best performance at the Tyson Invitational is Jahiem Stern. The Jamaican clocked a time of 7.67 seconds last week, just slightly behind his teammate Matthew Sophia who holds a SB of 7.65a seconds. The duo will need to shave their times below 7.59 seconds in order to qualify for the NCAA Championship.

Men’s 60 Meter – 12:50 p.m./1:50 p.m.

The men’s sprints squad, like the hurdle squad, is just on the edge of qualification for the NCAA Championship. Junior Jaiden Reid sits tied for No. 14 in the nation with the time of 6.58a seconds from the UNM Collegiate Classic. Joshua Caleb sits just a couple milliseconds behind on the outside with the time of 6.60 seconds, which hes clocked twice this season in Fayetteville.

Men’s High Jump – 1:45 p.m.

Tied for No. 17 in the nation this season, Justine Jimoh is looking to get back to form and reach a new PR to move higher in the national rankings. The No. 2 jumper for the Tigers this season, Kameron Franklin, cleared a new PR of 2.16 meters (7-1) and will need to surpass his teammate to find his spot in Fayetteville for the indoor finale.

