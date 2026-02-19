No. 2 LSU Gymnastics To Battle No. 1 Oklahoma In Primetime Showdown In Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – The top two teams in the nation are set to battle on Friday night as the No. 2 LSU Gymnastics team (6-1-1, 3-1 SEC) travels to Norman to take on No. 1 Oklahoma (10-0-1, 5-0 SEC) on February 20 at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

John Roethlisberger (PxP), Bridget Sloan (Analyst), and Taylor Davis (Reporter) will be on site to cover the primetime SEC showdown in Norman on Friday. LSU is 11-24-0 all-time against Oklahoma and 2-1-0 when facing them on the road.

The last time LSU and Oklahoma battled in a regular season dual-meet in Norman was in 2014, when the Tigers came up victorious and handed the Sooners their last loss at home under Head Coach KJ Kindler.

Friday will mark the first time that LSU travels to Norman in over a decade. The two teams met on two occasions last season, once in the PMAC when the Tigers defeated the top-ranked Sooners in the PMAC, and again at the 2025 SEC Championships, where LSU was crowned back-to-back champions. LSU and Oklahoma shared the 2025 SEC Regular Season title last year, both finishing with an SEC record of 7-1.

It will be a battle of the best in Norman, as both teams rank in the top five on every event nationally. In the most recent standings, LSU ranks second on vault and bars, fifth on beam and first on floor while Oklahoma sits first on vault, fifth on bars, first on beam and fourth on floor.

Live stats and streaming information for Friday’s matchup between No. 2 LSU and No. 1 Oklahoma can be found here.

Last Time On The Floor

The Tigers took down No. 17 Auburn by a final score of 198.325-196.825 last Friday for a top-20 victory inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

A crowd of 11,171 watched the home Tigers secure a season-high 198.325 win over Auburn to extend their home win streak to 18 straight wins in the PMAC. LSU hasn’t lost a meet at home since January 16, 2023. The score was LSU’s second time breaking 198+ this season.

The night was highlighted by a perfect 10 from sophomore Kailin Chio, who claimed her first perfect score on floor and third of her career. She finished the night with a 39.875, tying the second highest all-around score by an LSU gymnast in school history. The only other Tigers to reach that mark are Haleigh Bryant (2023) and April Burkholder (2003).

The LSU floor squad also matched the program record score with their 49.775 on the night.

The Tigers put up season high scores on three out of four events against Auburn. LSU swept all five event titles on the night over Auburn. Chio took home the all-around with a career-high 39.875, plus the vault (9.975), beam (9.975), and floor titles, bringing her total titles to 41 in her career and 18 this season.

McClain took home her first title of the season and 16th of her career, claiming the bars title with her season-high 9.975.

Week Seven Road To Nationals Rankings



The Tigers remain the No. 2 team in the country in the latest rankings with their current NQS of 197.688. It is the first week that Road To Nationals will use National Qualifying Score (NQS) instead of average to determine rankings and postseason eligibility.

The LSU squad earned their third consecutive week in the top 10 on all four events, while marking their first week in the top 5 across the board.

LSU currently ranks second on vault, second on bars, fifth on beam and first on floor in the nation entering their matchup against the No. 1 team in the nation.

The Tigers jumped from No. 7 to No. 1 on floor after the rankings switched to NQS. LSU owns an NQS of 49.494 on the event currently.

In the individual event rankings, sophomore Kailin Chio continues to lead the way for the Tigers, ranking as the No. 3 gymnast in the nation with her NQS of 39.520 in the all-around. This is also her fourth straight week as the No. 1 beam performer in the nation, while also ranking No. 2 in the nation on vault.

On bars, juniors Konnor McClain and Madison Ulrich earned spots in the national rankings at No. 15 and No. 16, respectively. Junior Amari Drayton joins Chio in the individual beam rankings at No. 16 while sophomore Kaliya Lincoln has been one of the best floor workers in the country so far, placing at No. 5 with her NQS of 9.920.



Kailin Chio Week 7 SEC Gymnast of the Week



Kailin Chio claimed her third SEC Gymnast of the Week Award this season and 12th of her career following a record all-around performance on Friday night, announced by the league earlier this week.

Chio won the all-around in the Tigers last meet against No. 17 Auburn after putting up a career-high 39.875 performance. Her score matched the second highest all-around score by any LSU gymnast in school history, joining Haleigh Bryant (2023) and April Burkholder (2003) as the only three Tigers to achieve that score.

The sophomore won three event titles on top of her all-around title on Friday, claiming the vault (9.975), beam (9.975), and floor (10.00) titles, bringing her total to 41 in her career and 17 this season. Her scores of 9.900 or higher on every event for LSU helped lead the Tigers to their score of 198+ this season, defeating Auburn with a final score of 198.325.

Chio’s night was highlighted by her 10.00 floor performance that secured her third career perfect score and first on floor.

Up Next



No. 2 LSU will host No. 3 Alabama for alumni night in the PMAC on Friday, February 27 at 8:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.