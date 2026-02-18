Beach Ranked No.12 In AVCA Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 12 in the AVCA Preseason Poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 90th straight Top-20 rankings in the AVCA Polls.

The Tigers bring back several key players from last season’s starting lineup, including CCSA All-Tournament Team Honoree Skylar Martin and CCSA All-Freshman Team standout Camryn Chatellier. The team will look to this veteran group for leadership throughout the season.

The next wave of Tiger talent includes several returners and a group of freshmen—Kenzey McGatlin, Molly LaBreche, Ryan Lambert, Rachel Seneff, Juliana Johnson—who bring depth and energy to the roster. Early enrollee Allyn Brewer, transfers Zayna Meyer and Emilly Hellmuth and returners Gracey Campbell, Kylie Mueller, Aubrey O’Gorman, Forbes Hall, Kate Baker, Julia Sprecher, Bella Lagemann, Tatum Finlason, and Amaya Messier all look to compete for playing time as well. With a strong mix of proven veterans and rising stars, LSU has the foundation to compete at a high level throughout the season.

The Tigers will be back in action Friday at the Green Wave Invitational as the Tigers play four matches at the White Sands Beach Volleyball Complex in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Sandy Tigs will take on No. 20 Tulane, South Florida, Oregon, Texas A&M- Corpus Christi and Spring Hill over the course of the weekend.

Feb. 17, 2025 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Preseason Poll

Rank School Points Win/Loss Record Previous Rank 1 UCLA (12) 396 2 Stanford (2) 379 3 Cal Poly (2) 366 4 USC 348 5 TCU (4) 340 6 Texas (1) 328 7 LMU 293 8 Florida State 280 9 California 252 10 Long Beach State 214 11 Arizona State 213 12 LSU 203 13 GCU 143 14 Stetson 120 15 FAU 95 16 Hawai’i 91 17 North Florida 78 18 Georgia State 70 19 Washington 69 20 Tulane 35

Receiving Vote:

FGCU (32), Boise State (28), Pepperdine (10), South Carolina (9), FIU (6), Arizona (3), South Florida (3), Santa Clara (2), Oregon (2), Coastal Carolina (1), & UAB (1)

Dropped Out:

None

Next Poll:

Feb. 24