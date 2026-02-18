Beach Ranked No.12 In AVCA Preseason Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 12 in the AVCA Preseason Poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 90th straight Top-20 rankings in the AVCA Polls.
The Tigers bring back several key players from last season’s starting lineup, including CCSA All-Tournament Team Honoree Skylar Martin and CCSA All-Freshman Team standout Camryn Chatellier. The team will look to this veteran group for leadership throughout the season.
The next wave of Tiger talent includes several returners and a group of freshmen—Kenzey McGatlin, Molly LaBreche, Ryan Lambert, Rachel Seneff, Juliana Johnson—who bring depth and energy to the roster. Early enrollee Allyn Brewer, transfers Zayna Meyer and Emilly Hellmuth and returners Gracey Campbell, Kylie Mueller, Aubrey O’Gorman, Forbes Hall, Kate Baker, Julia Sprecher, Bella Lagemann, Tatum Finlason, and Amaya Messier all look to compete for playing time as well. With a strong mix of proven veterans and rising stars, LSU has the foundation to compete at a high level throughout the season.
The Tigers will be back in action Friday at the Green Wave Invitational as the Tigers play four matches at the White Sands Beach Volleyball Complex in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Sandy Tigs will take on No. 20 Tulane, South Florida, Oregon, Texas A&M- Corpus Christi and Spring Hill over the course of the weekend.
Feb. 17, 2025 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Preseason Poll
|Rank
|School
|Points
|Win/Loss Record
|Previous Rank
|1
|UCLA (12)
|396
|2
|Stanford (2)
|379
|3
|Cal Poly (2)
|366
|4
|USC
|348
|5
|TCU (4)
|340
|6
|Texas (1)
|328
|7
|LMU
|293
|8
|Florida State
|280
|9
|California
|252
|10
|Long Beach State
|214
|11
|Arizona State
|213
|12
|LSU
|203
|13
|GCU
|143
|14
|Stetson
|120
|15
|FAU
|95
|16
|Hawai’i
|91
|17
|North Florida
|78
|18
|Georgia State
|70
|19
|Washington
|69
|20
|Tulane
|35
Receiving Vote:
FGCU (32), Boise State (28), Pepperdine (10), South Carolina (9), FIU (6), Arizona (3), South Florida (3), Santa Clara (2), Oregon (2), Coastal Carolina (1), & UAB (1)
Dropped Out:
None
Next Poll:
Feb. 24