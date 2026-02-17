LSU Golfer Svensson Posts 66 To Finish T3 At Moon Invitational; Knaub T10

BATON ROUGE – LSU golfer Elsa Svensson fired a 6-under par round of 66 to move up 27 spots to a tie for third as the Moon Golf Invitational came to a conclusion in Melbourne, Florida.

LSU freshman Ryleigh Knaub also finished a strong tournament with an even par 72 for her first top 10 finish at T10 for the Tigers.

Svensson, a grad student from Sweden, had seven birdies in the final round to finish 54 holes at 2-under par 214 (74-74-66). Svensson was playing as an individual competitor in the tournament.

The round was a career low in relation to par for Svensson and the second lowest round shot by any of the 90 players in the event.

Svensson went birdie-bogey to start the round on the 10th hole before the par 4 15th and 17th hole before turning to the front nine with a birdie on the par 5, 515-yard 18th hole. She had birdies on the par 4 first, par 3 third and par 5 fifth to shoot 3-under 33 on each side of the par 72 Suntree Country Club layout.

She finished five shots out of the lead and win of Texas A&M’s Vanessa Borovilos, who shot 71 on the final day to finish at 7-under par 209 (70-68-71). Molly Brown of Auburn was second at 3-under par 213 (70-74-69). Macy Pate of Wake Forest, Anne-Sterre Den Dunnen and Pimpisa Sisutham of UCF tied for third at 2-under 214.

Knaub from Debary, Florida, finished in a group tied for 10th at 217 with rounds of 74-71-72. Knaub had three birdies on the day as she moved up two spots in the final round of play.

“It was exceptional round by Elsa today to cap off a great tournament individually for her,” said LSU Coach Garrett Runion. “Ryleigh played above her years this week. I am very impressed in just her fourth college tournament with a field this strong to play three consistent rounds like she did in these windy conditions and finish top 10 is great to see and hopefully gives her confidence the rest of the year.”

The Tigers as a team finished in 12th place after a final round of 9-over par 297. LSU finished at 32-over par 896 with rounds of 302-297-297. Auburn and Texas A&M, the only two teams under par for 54 holes switched places in the final round with Auburn at 7-under 857 (292-283-282), while A&M finished at -4 860 (285-287-288).

Besides the Knaub 72 in the final round, LSU also counted for team score a 1-over 73 from Rocio Tejedo, a 3-over 75 from Francesca Fiorellini and a 5-over 77 from Taylor Riley.

Statistically, Knaub would finish T1 in the field on the par 4 holes at 3-under par, with Svensson T1 on the par 5 holes at 5-under. Knaub was T8 at 3-under on the par 5s.

Svensson finished T9 in the field with 10 birdies, while Fiorellini tied for most pars in the field with 43 of 54.

LSU will next start in the nationally televised Darius Rucker Invitational at Hilton Head Island March 2-4.

Moon Golf Invitational

Suntree Country Club – Melbourne, Florida

Par 288-864

1 No. 8 Auburn – 292-283-282 – 857 -7

2 No. 6 Texas A&M – 285-287-288 – 860 -4

3 No. 16 Mississippi State – 297-285-289 – 871 +7

4 No. 7 Wake Forest – 293-288-291 – 872 +8

5 No. 22 Tennessee – 299-286-292 – 877 +13

6 No. 5 Florida – 293-293-292 – 878 +14

7 No. 9 Texas – 293-295-292 – 880 +16

8 No. 14 Ole Miss – 300-287-297 – 884 +20

T9. No. 13 Duke – 298-292-295 – 885 +21

T9 No. 15 UCF – 301-293-291 – 885 +21

11 No. 18 South Carolina – 300-303-285 – 888 +24

12 No. 24 Florida State – 295-305-289 – 889 +25

13 No. 32 LSU – 302-297-297 – 896 +32

14 Louisville – 302-301-298 – 901 +37

15 No. 42 NC State – 306-306-297 – 909 +45

16 No. 38 Virginia – 310-301-299 – 910 +46

17 Alabama – 300-305-306 – 911 +47

Top 5 Individually (Par 72-216)

1 Vanessa Borovilos, Texas A&M – 70-68-71 – 209 -7

2 Molly Brown Davidson, Auburn – 70-74-69 – 213 -3

T3 Elsa Svensson, LSU – 74-74-66 – 214 -2

T3 Macy Pate, Wake Forest – 70-73-71 – 214 -2

T3 Anne-Sterre Den Dunnen – 75-67-72 – 214 -2

T3 Pimpisa Sisutham, UCF – 74-72-68 – 214 -2

LSU Scores

T3 Elsa Svensson — 74-74-66 – 214 -2

T10 Ryleigh Knaub — 74-71-72 – 217 +1

T42 Francesca Fiorellini — 74-74-75 – 223 +7

T72 Taylor Riley – 77-76-77 – 230 +14

T74 Edit Hertzman – 77-78-78 – 231 +15

T83 Rocio Tejedo – 81-84-73 – 238 +22