BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior right-hander Cooper Moore was named Tuesday to the Baseball America National Team of the Week for his brilliant outing on Saturday versus Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Baseball America recognizes the top performances in the country each week with its College Team of the Week. The honor roll features players at every position, including the top-performing two-way player, and four pitchers.

Moore became the second LSU player named to the Team of the Week on Tuesday, joining outfielder Jake Brown.

Moore, a native of Bixby, Okla., limited Milwaukee to just one run on four hits in 6.0 innings with no walks and a career-best 11 strikeouts.

His previous collegiate career high for strikeouts came on May 10, 2025, when he recorded 10 strikeouts for Kansas in a game against BYU.

Moore threw 76 pitches in his outing on Saturday, 61 for strikes, marking an 80 percent strikes rate.