Women's Golf

Knaub Posts 1-Under 71 To Sit On Edge Of Top 10 At Moon Golf Invitational

Ryleigh Knaub (photo by Britt Runion)

BATON ROUGE – Freshman LSU golfer Ryleigh Knaub continued her strong play in the second round Monday of the Moon Golf Invitational, posting a 1-under par 71 to move up 17 spots in the standings.

Knaub, from Debary, Florida, is just outside the top 10 at T12 at 1-over par 145, one shot out of a group of golfers tied for seventh at even par.

Knaub, who opened with a 2-over 74, posted four birdies in her second round, with birdies on three of Melbourne, Florida’s Suntree Country Club’s four par five holes.

LSU as a team moved up three spots in the competition to 11th place after 36 holes with a 9-over par round of 297. The Tigers are at 23-over par 599 (302-297). Texas A&M remains the tournament leader at 4-under par 572 (285-287) with Auburn in second, the only other team under par at 1-under 575 (292-283).

Both Francesca Fiorellini and Elsa Svensson, competing as an individual, both fired second straight rounds of 2-over 74 to both stand at 4-over 148, T30 in the individual competition.

LSU also counted 4-over par 76 rounds from Taylor Riley and Edit Hertzman.

Vanessa Borovilos of Texas A&M moved up one spot to the 36-hole lead individually with a 4-under 68 to stand at 6-under 138 (70-68). She is three shots clear of Izzy Pellot of Mississippi State, the first round leader at 3-under 141 (69-72).

Two golfers, Anne-Sterre Den Dunnen of Wake Forest and Moa Stridh of Mississippi State, both moved up 37 spots in the standings to a tie for third after rounds of 5-under 67 put them at 2-under 142.

Knaub in the tournament stats is T4 on the par 4 holes at 1-under and T4 in the par 5 holes at 3-under par. Fiorellini has posted 30 pars in 36 holes and that is T1 in the competition of 90 total players.

The third round is set for a shotgun start on Tuesday to conclude the event. Live scoring will be available at Scoreboard.clippd.com.

Moon Golf Invitational
Melbourne, Florida – Suntree Country Club
Second Round Results – Par 288-576
1 No. 6 Texas A&M – 285-287 – 572 -4
2 No. 8 Auburn – 292-283 – 575 -1
3 No. 7 Wake Forest – 293-288 – 581 +5
4 No. 16 Mississippi State – 297-285 – 582 +6
5 No. 22 Tennessee – 299-286 – 585 +9
6 No. 5 Florida – 293-293 – 586 +10
7 No. 14 Ole Miss – 300-287 – 587 +11
8 No. 9 Texas – 293-295 – 588 +12
9 No. 13 Duke – 298-292 – 590 +14
10 No. 15 UCF – 301-293 – 594 +18
11 No. 32 LSU – 302-297 – 599 +23
12 No. 24 Florida State – 295-305 – 600 +24
T13 No. 18 South Carolina – 300-303 – 603 +27
T13 Louisville – 302-301 – 603 +27
15 Alabama – 300-305 – 605 +29
16 No. 38 Virginia – 310-301 – 611 +35
17 No. 42 NC State – 306-306 – 612 +36

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-144)
1 Vanessa Borovilos, Texas A&M – 70-68 – 138 -6
2 Izzy Pellot, Mississippi State – 69-72 – 141 -3
T3 Anne-Sterre Den Dunnen, Wake Forest – 75-67 – 142 -2
T3 Moa Stridh, Mississippi State – 75-67 – 142 -2
T5 Macy Pate, Wake Forest – 70-73 – 143 -1
T5 Louise Reau, Texas A&M – 72-71 – 143 -1

LSU Scores
T12 Ryleigh Knaub – 74-71 – 145 +1
T30 Francesca Fiorellini – 74-74 – 148 +4
T30 Elsa Svensson – 74-74 – 148 +4
T67 Edit Hertzman – 77-76 – 153 +9
T67 Taylor Riley – 77-76 – 153 +9
89 Rocio Tejedo – 81-84 – 165 +21

