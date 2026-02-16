Gallery: Baseball vs Milwaukee

Mobile Menu Button
Sports
Baseball
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Basketball - Men's
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Basketball - Women's
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Beach Volleyball
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Cross Country
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Football
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Golf - Men's
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Golf - Women's
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Gymnastics
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Soccer
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Softball
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Swimming & Diving
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Tennis - Men's
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Tennis - Women's
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Track & Field
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Volleyball
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Tickets
Purchase Tickets
Single Game
Season
Group
Parking
Baseball
Single Game
Season
Group
LSU
Basketball - Men's
Single Game
Season
Group
LSU
Basketball - Women's
Single Game
Season
Group
LSU
Football
Single Game
Season
Group
LSU
Gymnastics
Single Game
Season
Group
LSU
Softball
Single Game
Season
Group
LSU
Volleyball
Single Game
Season
Group
LSU
Manage
Single Game
Season
Group
Parking
Buy Tickets
My Account
Renew Tickets
Student Tickets
Seating Charts
SeatGeek Marketplace
Ticket Forwarding
Account Transfer
Promo Code
Information
Single Game
Season
Group
Parking
Ticket Central
Group Tickets
Mobile Tickets
ALL-in-One Pass
Premium Seating
Priority Point System
Promotions & Giveaways
Request Ticket Info
Parking
Fans
3
GENERAL
Autograph Requests
Appearance Requests
VIdeoboard Messages
Bayou Brew
Booster Clubs
Calendar
Camps & Clinics
Facility Rentals
Football Fan Guide
Geaux-Mail
Mike's Kids Club
Mobile Apps
Photo Galleries
Tiger Stadium Photos
Photo Store
Promotions & Giveaways
Social Media
Tours
3
WATCH & LISTEN
Listen Live
LSU+
Watch On-Demand
Coaches Shows
Podcasts
Radio Network & Affiliates
SEC Network
TV Network & Affiliates
YouTube
GameDay
3
Information
GameDay Central
Directions
Parking & Traffic
Seating Charts
Tailgating & Policies
Geaux Safe Bag Policy
Bud Light Fan Zone
Campus Mounds
3
Facilities
Facilities Home
Tiger Stadium
Maravich Center
Alex Box Stadium
Tiger Park
LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium
Bernie Moore Track Stadium
Carl Maddox Field House
LSU Soccer Stadium
LSU Tennis Complex
LSU Natatorium
The University Club
3
Team Facilities
Bilyeu LSU Golf Practice Facility
Gymnastics Training Center
Marucci Baseball Performance Center
Mike Moore Softball Performance Center
About
3
Departments
Academic Center
- Project Graduation
Athletics Council
The Brand
Compliance
Event Management
Faculty Representative
LSU Sports Properties
LSUshop.net
LSU SportShop
National L Club
Performance Nutrition
Spirit Squads
Sport Psychology & Counseling
Sports Medicine
Staff Directory
Tiger Athletic Foundation
3
History
Colors & Songs of LSU
Hall of Fame
Mike VII (Live Tiger)
NCAA Championships
SEC Championships
Olympians
3
Initiatives & More
Brand Guidelines
Community
Core Values
Culture and Engagement
Death Valley Live
Healthy Tiger
NILSU
Recruiting
RISE Program
Student Employment
Tiger Legacy Care
Tiger Life
Tiger Racquet Club
LSU.edu
LSU.com (Licensing)
LSU Alumni Association
LSU Corporate Partners
GIVE
3
Tiger Athletic Foundation
Give
Sign In
Become a Member
TAF Homepage
3
Give to a Fund
Team TAF Annual Fund
The Oaks
Booster Clubs and Excellence Funds
Pledge Per Baseball Win
LSU Gold
Shop
2025 CWS Champs Gear
New Arrivals
Top Sellers
Men's
Women's
Hats
100 Years of Tiger Stadium
The Player Shop (NIL)
Jerseys
Shoes
T-Shirts
Gameday & Tailgate
Clearance
Photo Store
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
$149.99
Shop Now
Search
Search
Open Search
Open Profile Menu
Tickets Account
TAF Account
Team Store Account
LSU+ Account
Geaux-Mail
Bayou Brew Daily Newsletter
Contact Us
Open Calendar
Open Tickets
Open Store
Baseball
Roster
Schedule
Tickets
Stats
Current Stats
2026 Team Stats (.pdf)
Stats Archive
SEC Stats
NCAA Stats
Coaches Committee
More
News
Coaches
Facilities
Fan Services & Policies
Game Program
Jay Johnson Show
Listen Free
Live Stats
LSU Bat Girls
Parking & Traffic
Photo Galleries
Photo Store
Postseason History
The Powerhouse (TV Show)
Promotions & Giveaways
Record Book
Recruiting Questionnaire
SEC Standings
Social Media
Tigers in the Majors
Tigers in the Minors
Visiting Team Operations
Walk-Up Songs
Youth Camps
February 16, 2026 - 04:14 PM
Gallery: Baseball vs Milwaukee
+0
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Game One
Jack Ruckert | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Seth Dardar, Daniel Harden | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Mavrick Rizy | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jill Kidder, Mikie Mahtook | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
John Pearson, Josh Pearson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Trent Caraway | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cooper Williams | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Seth Dardar | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Seth Dardar | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Gavin Guidry | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Gavin Guidry | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Zach Yorke, Josh Simpson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Gavin Guidry, Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Tanner Reaves | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Gavin Guidry | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jack Ruckert | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
John Pearson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
John Pearson, Josh Pearson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Gavin Guidry | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Gavin Guidry | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cade Arrambide, Nate Yeskie | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jay Johnson, Seth Dardar | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jay Johnson, Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Gavin Guidry, Jay Johnson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Gavin Guidry | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cade Arrambide, Chris Stanfield, Steven Milam, Tanner Reaves, Derek Curiel, Jake Brown, Gavin Guidry, William Schmidt, Brayden Simpson, John Pearson, Edward Yamin IV, Daniel Harden, Ethan Clauss, Mavrick Rizy, Mason Braun, Casan Evans, Cooper Moore, William Patrick, Seth Dardar, Omar Serna Jr., Zac Cowan, Jaden Noot, Danny Lachenmayer, Cooper Williams, Dax Dathe, Jack Ruckert, Zach Yorke, Santiago Garcia, Reagan Ricken, Ethan Plog, Jonah Aase, Grant Fontenot, DJ Primeaux, Connor Benge, Trent Caraway, Deven Sheerin, Zion Theophilus, Marcos Paz, Jay Johnson, Nate Yeskie, Josh Jordan, Josh Simpson, Marc Wanaka, Chief, Jamie Tutko, Justin Bridgman, Ben Nippolt, Champ Artigues, Christopher Artigues | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Payton Prichard
| Photo by: Payton Prichard
Casan Evans | Photo by: Payton Prichard
Game 2
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Cooper Moore | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jake Brown | Photo by: Alex Diaz
| Photo by: Alex Diaz
Grant Fontenot | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Cade Arrambide, Chris Stanfield, Steven Milam, Tanner Reaves, Derek Curiel, Jake Brown, Gavin Guidry, William Schmidt, Brayden Simpson, John Pearson, Edward Yamin IV, Daniel Harden, Ethan Clauss, Mavrick Rizy, Mason Braun, Casan Evans, Cooper Moore, William Patrick, Seth Dardar, Omar Serna Jr., Zac Cowan, Jaden Noot, Danny Lachenmayer, Cooper Williams, Dax Dathe, Jack Ruckert, Zach Yorke, Santiago Garcia, Reagan Ricken, Ethan Plog, Jonah Aase, Grant Fontenot, DJ Primeaux, Connor Benge, Trent Caraway, Deven Sheerin, Zion Theophilus, Marcos Paz, Jay Johnson, Nate Yeskie, Josh Jordan, Josh Simpson, Marc Wanaka, Chief, Jamie Tutko, Justin Bridgman, Ben Nippolt, Champ Artigues, Christopher Artigues | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Brayden Simpson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Anthem Singer | Photo by: Alex Diaz
| Photo by: Alex Diaz
Cooper Moore | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Cooper Moore | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Cooper Moore | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Cooper Moore | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jake Brown | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Trent Caraway | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Zach Yorke | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Zach Yorke | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Trent Caraway | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Omar Serna Jr. | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Ethan Plog | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Dax Dathe | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Dax Dathe | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Steven Milam | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Steven Milam | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Grant Fontenot | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Marcos Paz | Photo by: Milton Ourso
| Photo by: Milton Ourso
Cooper Moore | Photo by: Milton Ourso
Cooper Moore | Photo by: Milton Ourso
Omar Serna Jr. | Photo by: Milton Ourso
Dax Dathe | Photo by: Milton Ourso
Zac Cowan | Photo by: Milton Ourso
| Photo by: Milton Ourso
Mavrick Rizy | Photo by: Milton Ourso
Grant Fontenot | Photo by: Milton Ourso
Game 3
Trent Caraway | Photo by: Hunter Haas
Omar Serna Jr. | Photo by: Hunter Haas
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Hunter Haas
Jake Brown | Photo by: Hunter Haas
Deven Sheerin | Photo by: Hunter Haas
Seth Dardar | Photo by: Hunter Haas
Seth Dardar, Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Hunter Haas
Seth Dardar | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Sariyah Bailey | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Sariyah Bailey | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Brayden Simpson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Seth Dardar | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Seth Dardar, Josh Jordan | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Seth Dardar | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Sariyah Bailey | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
William Schmidt | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
William Schmidt | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
William Schmidt | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
John Pearson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Omar Serna Jr. | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown, Zach Yorke, Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Trent Caraway | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Trent Caraway | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
William Schmidt, Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Mason Braun | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Omar Serna Jr. | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Santiago Garcia | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Deven Sheerin | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Deven Sheerin | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Ethan Clauss | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Marcos Paz | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam, Nate Yeskie | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cade Arrambide, Chris Stanfield, Steven Milam, Tanner Reaves, Derek Curiel, Jake Brown, Gavin Guidry, William Schmidt, Brayden Simpson, John Pearson, Edward Yamin IV, Daniel Harden, Ethan Clauss, Mavrick Rizy, Mason Braun, Casan Evans, Cooper Moore, William Patrick, Seth Dardar, Omar Serna Jr., Zac Cowan, Jaden Noot, Danny Lachenmayer, Cooper Williams, Dax Dathe, Jack Ruckert, Zach Yorke, Santiago Garcia, Reagan Ricken, Ethan Plog, Jonah Aase, Grant Fontenot, DJ Primeaux, Connor Benge, Trent Caraway, Deven Sheerin, Zion Theophilus, Marcos Paz, Jay Johnson, Nate Yeskie, Josh Jordan, Josh Simpson, Marc Wanaka, Chief, Jamie Tutko, Justin Bridgman, Ben Nippolt, Champ Artigues, Christopher Artigues | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Related Stories
Feb. 16 Baseball National Rankings, Report
February 16, 2026
Feb. 16 Baseball National Rankings, Report
LSU Completes Sweep with 21-7 Win Over Milwaukee
February 15, 2026
LSU Completes Sweep with 21-7 Win Over Milwaukee
LSU returns to action at 6 p.m. CT Monday when the Tigers play host to Kent State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Monday’s 6 p.m. CT game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.
LSU-Kent State Baseball Game on Monday Now Scheduled to Start at 6 p.m. CT
February 14, 2026
LSU-Kent State Baseball Game on Monday Now Scheduled to Start at 6 p.m. CT
Monday’s 6 p.m. game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.
Skip To Main Content