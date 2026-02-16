Carson Paul Takes Sixth in One-Meter Diving on First Day of SEC Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The LSU diving team kicked off the 2026 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships Monday, with Carson Paul placing sixth in the 1m.

Paul, a senior from British Columbia, Victoria, Canada, took sixth in the 1m diving – the only event of the day. He posted a score of 347.20 in the final. Paul earned a spot in the final after putting together a score of 341.75 in the prelims – also the sixth-highest overall.

Sophomore Travis Keith put together a score of 264.35 in the prelims. He placed 25th overall.

Swimming events will begin on Tuesday, along with the continuation of diving. All heats of the 1650-free will begin in the morning, starting at 10:30 a.m. CT. Prelims for women’s 1m diving will begin at 11 a.m. CT, and finals for the 200-medley relay, 800-free relay, and women’s 1m diving start at 4 p.m. CT.

Live stats can be followed on the MeetMobile app, and live coverage of the meet will be on SEC Network+.

