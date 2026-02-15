No. 12 LSU Suffers 8-0 Loss to No. 6 UCLA

CLEARWATER, Fla. – No. 12/10 LSU lost to No. 6/7 UCLA, 8-0, concluding the 2026 Shriners Children’s Invitational on Sunday at the Eddie C. Moore Complex. LSU’s record stands at 7-4, while UCLA stands at 7-3.

Paytn Monticelli (1-1) started and took the loss, giving up three runs, three hits, and one walk while recording two strikeouts in 1.1 innings. Cece Cellura followed with 1.2 innings. Jayden Heavener then tossed 2.0 innings, striking out three while allowing one hit, one earned run, and two walks. Ashlin Mowery pitched briefly, recording one out before the Bruins ended the game in the sixth with an RBI single.

Maci Bergeron, Alix Franklin and Jalia Lassiter tallied hits in the game, highlighted by Franklin’s third triple of the season.

UCLA pitcher Taylor Tinsley (4-2) threw a complete game. She finished with four strikeouts, gave up three hits, and allowed two walks in 6.0 innings.

In both the first and second innings, the Bruins scored two runs via two-run doubles. The third inning saw both teams remain scoreless. UCLA then increased its lead to 6-0 with a two-run home run from infielder Jordan Woolery.

An error committed in the fifth inning allowed UCLA to stretch its lead to 7-0. A run-scoring single from pinch-hitter Ramsey Suarez in the sixth inning ended the game.

Up Next

LSU returns to Tiger Park for a 6 p.m. CT midweek game on Fat Tuesday against South Alabama before hosting the 2026 Purple & Gold Challenge on Feb. 20-22.

