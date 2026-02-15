Knaub, Fiorellini Lead LSU Golfers On Opening Day At Moon Golf

BATON ROUGE – Freshman Ryleigh Knaub and sophomore Francesco Fiorellini both shot 2-over par 74s to pace the LSU women’s golf team Sunday in the first round of the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida.

The tournament at the Suntree Country Club continues with rounds on Monday and Tuesday.

Both Knaub and Fiorellini had 16 pars on their respective cards with just the two bogeys for their 74s on the par 72, 6,443-yard layout. That leads the field for pars after round one.

LSU is in a group at 14-over par 302 (tied for 14th in the 17-team field). Texas A&M is the leader at 3-under par 285.

The Tigers also counted scores of 5-over 77 from Edit Hertzman and Taylor Riley. Elsa Svensson, playing as an individual in the tournament, also posted a 2-over 74 with four birdies in her round.

The individual leader after 18 holes is Izzy Pellot of Mississippi State at 3-under 69.

Live scoring for round two Monday can be found at scoreboard.clippd.com. Tee times off the first and 10th tees will begin at 7 a.m. CT.

Moon Golf Invitational

Melbourne, Florida – Suntree Country Club

First Round Team Results – Par 288

1 No. 6 Texas A&M – 285 -3

2 No. 8 Auburn – 292 +4

3 No. 9 Texas – 293 +5

3 No. 5 Florida – 293 +5

3 No. 7 Wake Forest – 293 +5

6 No. 24 Florida State – 295 +7

7 No. 16 Mississippi State – 297 +9

8. No. 13 Duke – 298 +10

9 No. 22 Tennessee – 299 +11

10 No. 14 Ole Miss – 300 +12

10 Alabama – 300 +12

10 No. 18 South Carolina – 300 +12

13 No. 15 UCF – 301 +13

T14 No.32 LSU – 302 +14

T14S Louisville – 302 +14

16 No. 42 NC State – 306 +18

17 No. 38 Virginia – 310 +22

Individual Top 5 (Par 72)

1 Izzy Pellot, Mississippi State – 69 -3

2 Sky Sudberry, Texas A&M – 70 -2

2 Vanessa Borovilos, Texas A&M – 70 -2

2 Molly Brown Davidson, Auburn – 70 -2

2 Macy Pate, Wake Forest – 70 -2

LSU Scores

T29 Ryleigh Knaub – 74 +2

T29 Francesco Fiorellini – 74 +2

T29 Elsa Svensson – 74 +2

T60 Edit Hertzman – 77 +5

T60 Taylor Riley – 77 +5

87 Rocio Tejedo – 81 +9