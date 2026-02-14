Tiger Golfers Back in Action in Florida at Moon Golf Invitational

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team plays its second tournament of the spring regular season portion of the schedule beginning Sunday at the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida.

The event takes place at the Suntree Country Club’s Classic Course, which will play at a par of 72 and 6,443 yards.

The 17-team field, hosted by Louisville, is star studded with 12 teams in the top 25 of the Scoreboard by Clippd NCAA rankings. Joining LSU and Louisville are Alabama, No. 8 Auburn, No. 13 Duke, No. 5 Florida, No. 24 Florida State, No. 14 Ole Miss, No. 16 Mississippi State, North Carolina State, No. 18 South Carolina, No. 22 Tennessee, No. 9 Texas, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 15 UCF, Virginia and No. 7 Wake Forest.

The Tigers are coming off a solid fourth place finish in the opening Puerto Rico Classic, posting a three-round total of 14-under par 850. LSU sophomore Rocio Tejedo brought home 54 holes in 6-under par 210 to finish in a tie for seventh place with senior Taylor Riley also getting a top 20 finish with a 3-under 213 to finish in a tie for 15th.

Sophomore Francesca Fiorellini leads the team in stroke average at 70.75, while Riley is at 71.07. Tejedo is at 71.83 with senior Elsa Svensson (who will play as an individual) coming in at 71.92. Completing the LSU tournament lineup will be freshman Ryleigh Knaub and senior Edit Hertzman, who both average 73.33.

LSU won the Moon Golf title, in both 2023 and 2024 and Ingrid Lindblad has the Moon Golf Classic as part of her 15 college wins in 2022.

LSU will play with Louisville and North Carolina State in the first wave off the first tee in the opening round on Sunday, which begins with tee times at 7 a.m. CT. Live scoring is available at scoreboard.clippd.com and the Moon Golf Invitational tab. The 54-hole event runs through Tuesday.