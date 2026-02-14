Team Gold Takes Victory In Annual Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball team hosted its annual Purple vs. Gold scrimmage Saturday morning, with the Gold team winning 16-9 at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.

The Tigers saw action from 19 players during the scrimmage as they played five rounds, rotating partners as the coaches are looking to find their winning lineup. The Sandy Tigs enter the 2026 season with a strong blend of veteran leadership and promising young talent. The Tigers are led by a group of experienced standouts, CCSA All-Tournament Team honoree, Skylar Martin, and other upperclassmen including Tatum Finlason, Aubrey O’Gorman and Kate Baker. Their experience at the highest level provides stability and guidance for a talented group of younger players looking to make an impact.

The next wave of Tiger talent includes 2025 CCSA All-Freshman Team honoree Camryn Chatellier, sophomore Julia Sprecher, and a trio of freshmen with AVCA Junior Beach All-American honors—Kenzey McGatlin, Allyn Brewer and Molly LaBreche—who bring depth and energy to the roster. With a strong mix of proven veterans and rising stars, LSU has the foundation to compete at a high level throughout the season.

The scrimmage was the final in-program competition before LSU officially starts its season, February 20-21, at the Green Wave Invitational in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Tigers will face New Orleans, South Florida, Oregon, Texas A&M- Corpus Christi and Tulane over the course of the weekend.