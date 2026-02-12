Track and Field Traveling to Boston and Fayetteville This Weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is on the road to Boston and Fayetteville once again with the Tyson Invitational and David Hemery Valentine Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Livestreams will be available on SEC Network+ (Arkansas) and FloTrack (Boston).

The Tigers will have 30 student-athletes (16 men, 14 women) competing this weekend at the Tyson Invitational. The meet is set to start at 12:00 p.m. CT with the men’s 60-meter hurdles on Friday. Events on Saturday will begin with women’s pole vault at 10:30 a.m.

LSU will have 10 student-athletes (three men, 7 women) competing this weekend at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational. The meet is set to start at 8:00 a.m. CT with the men’s DMR on Friday, while the women’s DMR will kick off things Saturday at 8:00 a.m.

Teams Competing at the Tyson Invitational

Arkansas, LSU, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA

Teams Competing at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational

LSU, Oregon, BYU, Florida, NAU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Duke, Texas, Georgia, Harvard, Kentucky, Florida State

What to Watch for this Week

*Events, participants and times subject to change*

Women’s 400 Meter (Arkansas) – Friday @ 3:55 p.m.

Freshman Skyler Franklin is fresh off an impressive showing at the UNM Collegiate Classic a week ago. She clocked season-best times of 23.24 seconds (200m) and 53.14 seconds (400m) on her way to top 10 finishes in both events. Junior Rafiatu Nuhu is looking to make her 400-meter debut for the Tigers, holding a personal best and Ghanian-national record time of 51.46 seconds.

Men’s 60 Meter (Arkansas) – Friday @ 5:00 p.m./6:00 p.m.

One of the most stacked races in the country this weekend will be the men’s 60-meter championship rounds in Arkansas. Juniors Jaiden Reid and Joshua Caleb will be in the mix for the races as they look to go sub-6.60 seconds and possibly even sub-6.50.

Men’s 60-Meter Hurdles (Arkansas) – Friday @ 6:30 p.m./7:45 p.m.

Not too much later after the men’s 60m rounds, the men’s 60-meter hurdle championship rounds will go with Jahiem Stern and Mathew Sophia. Sophia is coming off of one of the best wins of his indoor career where he clocked 7.63 seconds to win at the UNM Collegiate Classic. The training duo will look to push each other lower alongside a group of pros.

Men’s 200 Meter (Arkansas) – Saturday @ 12:25 p.m.

Another race this weekend that includes the talented Caymanian sprinter Jaiden Reid will be the men’s 200 meter. The junior star will look to bounce back from last week’s second place finish in hopes to beat out his season-best time of 20.62 seconds and improve his current standings in the NCAA.

Women’s High Jump (Arkansas) – Saturday @ 12:25 p.m.

Freshman Zoe Peacock has shown glimpses of great promise already just a few meets into her collegiate career. The Australian holds a season-best clearance of 1.81 meters (5-11.25), which ranks her seventh in the SEC. She will likely have to clear at least 1.84m (6-0.5) by the SEC Championships to qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Women’s 3000 Meter (Boston) – Saturday @ 4:10 p.m.

A trio of women’s distance stars will be taking the track this weekend in the 3000-meter open. The duo of Abigael Chemnagei and Edna Chepkemoi will be making their second appearance of the season, last taking on the 3000m in Arkansas a couple weeks back. Sophomore Yuya Sawada will be joining them in heat one as she makes her season debut after a stellar cross-country season. Chemnagei broke the LSU record in her lone race of the season with the time of 9:03.04, while Chepkemoi finished close behind with the No. 2 time in LSU history of 9:07.08.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.