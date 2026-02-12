No. 2 LSU Hosts No. 17 Auburn Friday Night Inside the PMAC

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 2 LSU Gymnastics team (5-1-1, 1-0 SEC) returns home to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday, February 13 to host No. 17 Auburn (1-4, 0-4 SEC) in a top-20 SEC showdown set for 7:45 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Friday’s meet marks another critical SEC matchup as LSU looks to protect its home floor and extend its win streak inside the PMAC to 18. The Tigers are currently on a 17-0 win streak, having not lost at home since January 16, 2023.

Alex Perlman (PxP) and Anastasia Webb (analyst) will be on site in the PMAC to cover the battle between the Tigers. LSU is 88-18-0 all-time against Auburn and 29-4-0 when competing against them at home. The last time the two teams faced off was last year in Auburn, where LSU came out with the 198.200-197.550 victory to claim a share of the SEC Regular Season Championship title. Their score against Auburn in that meet was their second highest score on the road in the regular season in program history.

Auburn sits at No. 17 in the national standings currently, with top 15 placements on vault (10), beam (12) and floor (11). They have not beaten an SEC opponent thus far this season, falling to Kentucky, Georgia, Florida and Arkansas in conference duals.

LSU fans are encouraged to arrive early and wear white to “white out” the PMAC. There will be two bag giveaways for advocacy night in the PMAC, one being a tote bag designed by patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital to the first 1,000 fans and the other being a drawstring bag courtesy of Louisiana Blue to the first 2,500 fans. There will also be free Cane’s for the first 300 students.

Meet day items:

Promotion: Advocacy Meet | White Out

Giveaway: ‘Share the Love’ tote bag for the first 1,000 fans + 2,500 drawstring bags courtesy of Louisiana Blue + Raising Cane’s for the first 300 students

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. CT

LSU introductions start at 7:34 p.m. CT

Live stats and streaming information for Friday’s matchup between LSU and Auburn can be found here.



Last Time On The Floor

The Tigers took care of business at home last Friday night, taking down No. 14 Penn State in a top-25 victory inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The program welcomed 11,603 fans at their meet as the Tigers extended their home win streak to 17 consecutive wins inside the PMAC. The last time LSU lost at home was on January 16, 2023.

LSU swept all five event titles on the night over Penn State. Chio was the only gymnast to compete in all four events, taking home the all-around with her second straight 39.600 performance plus the vault and beam titles with her 9.975 and 9.925 scores, respectively. Ulrich took home the bars title with her 9.950 and Drayton took home the floor title with her 9.950.

Chio moved her total to 14 this season and 37 in her career, while Ulrich earned only her second event title at LSU and Drayton earned her second this year and fifth total.

Chio currently sits tied at No. 18 in program history for the most career individual titles (37) as only a sophomore, as well as tied at No. 11 with the most career all-around titles with 10 currently.

Week Six Road To Nationals Rankings



The Tigers are back at No. 2 in the national rankings this week, securing another week in the top three through all six weeks of competition thus far.

The LSU squad earned their fourth consecutive week in the top-10 on vault, bars and beam, while marking their second straight week in the top 10 on all four events. The LSU floor squad entered the top 10 for the first time this season last week and held onto that spot this week.

LSU currently ranks third on vault, second on bars, fifth on beam and seventh on floor in the nation.

In the individual event rankings, sophomore Kailin Chio leads the way for the Tigers, being the No. 3 gymnast in the nation with her average of 39.520 in the all-around, and ranking No. 1 in the nation on vault and beam and No. 17.

Junior Madison Ulrich also ranks in the top 20 performers in the all-around, ranking No. 15. She also ranks No. 14 on bars nationally.

On bars, Haley Mustari (5), Konnor McClain (17) and Ashley Cowan (23) earned a spot. Amari Drayton ranks No. 16 on beam while Kaliya Lincoln ranks No. 6 on floor this week.

Up Next



No. 2 LSU will go back on the road for a battle between the top two teams in the country, taking down No. 1 Oklahoma in Norman on Friday, February 20 at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.