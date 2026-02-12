No. 12 LSU Falls to No. 11 Nebraska, 6-0

CLEARWATER, Fla. – No. 12/10 LSU dropped its first game of the 2026 season, 6-0, to No. 11/8 Nebraska Thursday morning at Eddie C. Moore Complex to open the 2026 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational.

LSU is now 6-1 on the season, and Nebraska improves to 4-2.

Jayden Heavener (2-1) pitched 3.2 innings for LSU, allowing four hits, one walk, one earned run, and recording one strikeout in the loss. Paytn Monticelli entered in relief, tossing the last 3.1 innings with one strikeout, yielding one run on four hits.

Infielder Sierra Daniel led the Tigers with two hits. Designated player Ally Hutchins and outfielders Alix Franklin, Jalia Lassiter, and Char Lorenz accounted for LSU’s other four hits, bringing its total to six in the game.

Nebraska pitcher Alexis Jensen (2-0) earned the win, logging seven strikeouts while holding LSU to one hit, no runs, and one walk in the first four innings. Jordy Frahm pitched the final three innings with four strikeouts, allowing five hits as both combined for the shutout.

After Heavener retired six consecutive batters entering the third inning and eight of nine batters faced, a two-out RBI double gave Nebraska a 1-0 lead in the third. The Cornhuskers took control of the game in the fourth after putting up four runs on three hits to build a 5-0 lead. Nebraska added an insurance run in the sixth.

Hutchins led off the seventh inning with a double to right field, Lorenz followed with a single through the left side, and Franklin singled to the pitcher to load the bases with no outs. Nebraska retired the next three batters, however, capped by a strikeout to end the threat.

Up Next

LSU will take on No. 23 Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. CT to wrap up its first day of the 2026 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational.

